Aamir Khan’s Team Shuts Down Claims Of His Involvement In Coolie’s Release Strategy | Details | Tamil Cinema News

Aamir Khan’s team denied involvement in distributing Rajinikanth’s film Coolie, clarifying his cameo was a gesture of friendship.

Aamir Khan plays an extended cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Aamir Khan’s team has responded to the growing chatter about his involvement in the distribution of the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. The upcoming Tamil film features the Bollywood actor in a cameo. Aamir has now released a statement, addressing the swirl of speculation surrounding his intervention in the release of Coolie.

Spokesperson of Aamir Khan Productions has clarified, stating, “Neither Aamir Khan, nor anyone from his team, is involved in the distribution of Coolie. Mr Khan has not made any calls to any exhibitor or distributor. His cameo in the film is purely a gesture of his bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Everyone at AKP, especially Aamir Khan, is thrilled with the success of Sitaare Zameen Par’s YouTube release and is overjoyed with the response it has received.”

What are the rumours going on about Aamir Khan and Coolie?

A Bollywood Hungama report claimed that Aamir Khan made a direct phone call to PVR-Inox head Ajay Bijli, aggressively pushing for premium showcasing of Coolie across the country. Aamir’s extended cameo in Coolie was reportedly done as a goodwill gesture toward Rajinikanth, and without charging a fee.

Industry insiders claimed that Aamir personally dialed the head distributor, not only asking for prime slots for Coolie but also pushing for a marketing tie-up for the film in North India – a move that allegedly left the PVR-Inox team surprised. “Aamir has no financial stake in Coolie. This wasn’t expected,” a source told the online portal.

The report also stated that trade experts believe Aamir-Rajinikanth’s collaboration is more than just a friendly favour – it’s a strategic power play amid intensifying industry rivalries.

With War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR., and Kiara Advani under YRF’s banner, positioned as the next big franchise blockbuster, exhibitors like PVR-Inox are caught in a delicate balancing act. The report also alleged that Aamir’s unexpected intervention, especially given his decades-long rapport with Bijli, has reportedly sparked tension within the multiplex giant, which is now navigating competing interests from two major camps: YRF and Sun Pictures.

Now, with Aamir Khan’s official statement in the limelight, the narrative may just shift. Meanwhile, he has collaborated with 3 Idiots director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for Dadasaheb Phalke biopic.

