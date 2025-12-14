Aashka Goradia Goble On Motherhood And 2nd Pregnancy: ‘I’ll Never Exchange That With Anything’ | Television News

Last Updated: December 14, 2025, 08:20 IST

Aashka Goradia Goble and Brent Goble are expecting their second child. The couple, parents to William Alexander, are excited for this new chapter.

Aashka Goradia Goble And Brent Goble Are Set To Welcome Their Second Child.

Former television actor and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia Goble is preparing to welcome a new member to her family. The actor recently announced that she and her husband, Brent Goble, are expecting their second child. The couple is already parents to two-year-old son William Alexander.

Speaking to HT, Aashka shared her excitement about the new chapter in their lives. “Brent and I are over the moon that our family is ready for a new addition, we are very excited for William to be a big brother! This journey to us is extremely special and we are waiting for all the magic to unfold,” she said.

With both partners engaged in demanding professions, Aashka acknowledged that managing time will be a shared responsibility. While she runs her own makeup business, Brent works as a yoga teacher and practitioner. Addressing the often gendered nature of work-life balance discussions, she said the challenge applies equally to both of them. “We have to submit our time to both aspects of our lives, priority and urgency of each matter. We have thought about it, and planning to take the day as it comes. I cannot say we can balance – there is no balance, we have to take each day as it comes, it’s the same for both of us.”

Reflecting on her experience as a mother, Aashka described parenthood as deeply fulfilling. “It has been very rewarding to be a mother, the best role of my life ever. I will never exchange that with anything. The best thing I have done is being a mom to my son, and now looking forward to the next one to come,” she said.

Aashka Goradia Goble is a former Indian television actor who later transitioned into entrepreneurship. She is best known for her roles in popular shows such as Kkusum, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Naagin and Naagin 2. She also participated in reality shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 6. For her performance in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, she won the ITA Award for Best Actress in a Negative Role.

The actor was previously in a long-term relationship with television actor Rohit Bakshi from 2006 to 2015. She later began dating Brent Goble, an American businessman. The couple married in December 2017, first in a Christian ceremony on December 1, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding on December 3. They welcomed their first child in October 2023.

In the past, Aashka has spoken openly about facing online criticism. In 2018, she addressed trolling related to a cosmetic procedure, stating that her decision to enhance her appearance did not make her inauthentic. That same year, she also criticised the reality show Bigg Boss, alleging in an interview with Rajeev Khandelwal on Juzzbaatt that the show had misrepresented her through selective editing.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 14, 2025, 08:20 IST

News movies television Aashka Goradia Goble On Motherhood And 2nd Pregnancy: ‘I’ll Never Exchange That With Anything’