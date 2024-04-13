শনিবার , ১৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৩০শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aayush Sharma REVEALS Father’s Reaction To Marriage Decision With Arpita Khan: ‘You Don’t Make Any Money’

arpita khan aayush sharma marriage 2024 04 ced1f0eff3b2c7dc8186bac8f3048648


Aayush Sharma is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan.

Aayush Sharma recalled his father’s reaction when he broke the news to him about his decision to marry Salman Khan’s sister Arpita.

Aayush Sharma, the actor married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, decided to tie the knot at the age of 24 despite having no income at the time. Coming from a well-off political family, Aayush informed his parents that they would have to support Arpita financially until he sorted out his own life.

Reflecting on the past in an interview on Bharti TV’s YouTube channel, Aayush reminisced about introducing Arpita to his parents. When he revealed his intention to marry her, their initial shock stemmed from concerns about how he would manage to provide for her given her affluent background.

Recalling his father’s reaction, Aayush stated, “Kaam tu kuch karta nahi hai, paise tu kama nai raha, upar se shaadi kar raha hai woh bhi aise ladki se jiske paas itna paisa hai. Uske kharche kaise uthayega?” (You don’t do any work, you’re not earning money, and on top of that, you’re getting married, and that too to a girl who has so much money. How will you manage her expenses) However, Aayush’ reply left his parents stunned. The actor replied, “Main nai uthaunga, aap uthaoge na?” (You will finance this right?) His father reacted to his statement and asked, “Shaadi tune kiya, pyaar tune kiya, bill mai bharu?” (You will get married, you fell in love and I should pay the bill?).”

Aayush mentioned that while his father was quite calm about the situation, his mother was concerned. He remembered his mother wondering about the compatibility of their families since he hails from a political background while Arpita belongs to a film family. Aayush is the grandson of Pandit Sukh Ram from Mandi, a respected Congress politician. After persistent efforts, Aayush successfully introduced his family to the Khans. He fondly remembered his mother’s admiring comment upon meeting Salman, exclaiming, “He is so good looking!”

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and now have two children, Ayat and Ahil Sharma. Aayush is set to appear in the upcoming film ‘Ruslaan’.

The trailer shows Aayush being beaten up and tortured. In the voice-over, Aayush says that when someone fights for their identity, they either lose everything or they make sure that everyone remembers their name. The trailer shows us that the film is set in Mumbai and that Aayush’s character is that of a music teacher.

Salman wrote, “Aayush, can see the hard work, effort and dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April 2024.”

