Abhijeet Bhattacharya Says He Wasn’t Told About Chunari Chunari Remake: ‘Tuchhi Cheez…’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Chunari Chunari from Biwi No. 1 is being remade for Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Abhijeet said that he wasn’t informed about it.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Chunari Chunari song from Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen’s Biwi No. 1 (1999) is a party anthem. Recently, it was announced that the song is being remade for Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Fans expressed their displeasure over another remake after leaked visuals from the song shoot in London went viral. Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently addressed the recreation of his chartbuster song, stating that he hadn’t been informed about it. He claimed the makers wouldn’t have the “himmat” (audacity) to confront him.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya spoke about the remake of Chunari Chunari. He told HT City, “Mujhe music composer, film ke director kisi ne nahi bataya ki iss song ko remake kiya jaa raha hai. Himmat bhi nahi kar sakte batane ki (Neither the music composer nor the film’s director informed me that this song was being remade. They don’t even have the courage to tell me).”

Surprisingly, Abhijeet acknowledged that the song was never one of his personal favorites. “For me personally, Chunari Chunari was not a great song, never. It was one of those ‘jaldi gaao aur bhaago studio se’ song. I never count it among my great songs. This was one of those where the makers just wanted the lyrics to become a hit somehow.”

For the past 25 years, Abhijeet said that he often heard the song being played at functions and parties, however, wondered what made it so special, as he couldn’t recall anything remarkable from the time it was recorded. But he did acknowledge that it had become iconic for fans.

When asked if the song’s recreation bothered him, given its emotional significance for fans, Abhijeet responded, “Mujhe farak nahi padhta itni chhoti cheez se (I am not bothered by these petty things). I don’t get involved much. In the market, copies are sold more than the original. Only great people know the value of the original. Tuchhi cheez mein main padhta hi nahi hoon (I don’t get involved in trivial matters).”

As for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the film starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role is being directed by his father, David Dhawan. The film was previously slated for release in October 2025. The film will now make its way in theatres on April 10, 2026.

