Abhishek Ambareesh, Aviva Bidapa’s Pictures From Mandya Visit Steal Hearts

Kannada actor Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa tied the knot on June 5. The couple also hosted a lavish wedding reception on June 7, which was attended by various popular names from the South Indian film industry and politics. The guest list included names like former vice president of India Venkaiah Naidu, and superstars Rajinikanth and Yash.

The couple shared various pictures of their wedding ceremonies on social media, which received a lot of love from their fans. Now, the couple went to the district of Mandya in Karnataka to meet the people.

Aviva Bidapa shared pictures of her visit to the district. According to reports, people came in large numbers to see the Ambareesh family. In the series of pictures, Abhishek and Aviva were seen in traditional outfits while meeting their fans. They were also spotted greeting them with folded hands and even posed for the cameras as a couple. Aviva captioned the post, “16. 06. 23 Mandya” with a white heart emoji.

The couple’s fans were delighted to see them visit Mandya and praised them. One of the users wrote, “Wonderful. Feeding the residents of your native village is the most moving and wonderful act of love and kindness anyone could do for their wedding.” Another user wrote, “OMG. That’s like the whole town around you…wow.Truly OMG. God bless you” A third user wrote, “Cute couple. Happy married life to both of you.”

The two first met at a fashion event and have been in a relationship since then. The couple made their relationship official last year on December 11, when the actor and entrepreneur exchanged rings in a private ceremony.

Abhishek comes from a family of films and politics. His mother, Sumalatha Ambareesh, is an actress and member of Parliament, while his father, Ambareesh, was a well-known politician and actor. On the other hand, Aviva is an entrepreneur.