শনিবার , ১ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১৭ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Abhishek Ambareesh, Aviva Bidapa’s Pictures From Mandya Visit Steal Hearts

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১, ২০২৩ ৩:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 07 01t143826.513


The two first met at a fashion event and have been in a relationship since then.

The two first met at a fashion event and have been in a relationship since then.

Their wedding ceremony was attended by popular names like former vice president of India Venkaiah Naidu, and superstars Rajinikanth and Yash.

Kannada actor Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa tied the knot on June 5. The couple also hosted a lavish wedding reception on June 7, which was attended by various popular names from the South Indian film industry and politics. The guest list included names like former vice president of India Venkaiah Naidu, and superstars Rajinikanth and Yash.

The couple shared various pictures of their wedding ceremonies on social media, which received a lot of love from their fans. Now, the couple went to the district of Mandya in Karnataka to meet the people.

Aviva Bidapa shared pictures of her visit to the district. According to reports, people came in large numbers to see the Ambareesh family. In the series of pictures, Abhishek and Aviva were seen in traditional outfits while meeting their fans. They were also spotted greeting them with folded hands and even posed for the cameras as a couple. Aviva captioned the post, “16. 06. 23 Mandya” with a white heart emoji.

Reference:

The couple’s fans were delighted to see them visit Mandya and praised them. One of the users wrote, “Wonderful. Feeding the residents of your native village is the most moving and wonderful act of love and kindness anyone could do for their wedding.” Another user wrote, “OMG. That’s like the whole town around you…wow.Truly OMG. God bless you” A third user wrote, “Cute couple. Happy married life to both of you.”

The two first met at a fashion event and have been in a relationship since then. The couple made their relationship official last year on December 11, when the actor and entrepreneur exchanged rings in a private ceremony.

Abhishek comes from a family of films and politics. His mother, Sumalatha Ambareesh, is an actress and member of Parliament, while his father, Ambareesh, was a well-known politician and actor. On the other hand, Aviva is an entrepreneur.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Sweet
Bangla News | মুখে দিলে মন ভরে যায়! মুর্শিদাবাদ সেরা ‘এই’ মিষ্টি চেখে দেখেছেন? কি নাম বলুন দেখি…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Obaidul quader
‘ব্রিকস নিয়ে মির্জা ফখরুলের বক্তব্য অজ্ঞতা ছাড়া কিছু নয়’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Ctg snake
চট্টগ্রাম চিড়িয়াখানায় ১৬ অজগর ছানার জন্ম
বাংলাদেশ
1688203162 photo
Live: Australia aim to increase England woes on Day 4
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
fan

ফ্যানের গতি কমে যাচ্ছে? মিস্ত্রি না ডেকে এই ৪টি কাজ করে ফেলুন ঝটপট! ব্র্যান্ড নিউ Ceiling Fan-এর মতো দেবে ঝড়ের গতি! Why speed slows down after some time here is the magical solution to speed up your fan immediately by doing this – News18 Bangla

 wm UGC Building Photo 14 09 2021

শিক্ষার্থীদের ভ্যাকসিনের নিবন্ধন সম্পন্ন করার তাগিদ

 1623342215 photo

Chapter 58 for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal at French Open | Tennis News

 bik

Bike Riding with Chappals: চটি পরে বাইক বা স্কুটি চালান? জানেন, কত টাকা জরিমানা হতে পারে!

 2696481 HYP 1 FEATURE1679746062773

কাঠের কাজ করে সংসার চলে, সেই ব্যক্তি এমন গাড়ি বানালেন রাস্তায় দেখে সবাই হা

 received 4608719375913869

ভাসানচর রোহিঙ্গা ক্যাম্পে “স্কাস” এর পোল্ট্রিফার্ম উদ্বোধন

 basharalasad1

সিরিয়ায় ৯৫ শতাংশ ভোট পেয়ে ফের বিজয়ী বাশার আল আসাদ

 anusha dandekar ovarian surgery

Anusha Dandekar Opens Up On Her Ovarian Lump Removal Surgery, ‘Recovery Has Been Pretty Intense’

 IMG 20220129 WA0032

Election of Anwara Press Club was held

 1594881119 news18 default image

2 Friends From Virginia Plead Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges