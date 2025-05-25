Abhishek Bachchan Gives A Shoutout To Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis, Says ‘‘Can’t Wait’

Last Updated: May 25, 2025, 12:02 IST

Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda have also given shoutout to Agastya Nanda for his next war drama, releasing on October 2, 2025

Abhishek Bachchan praises Ikkis teaser

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda is all set for his second film titled Ikkis. The film, also starring Dharmendra, will be released on October 2, 2025. Well, as the makers made the announcement, celebrities have given a huge shoutout to Agastya. Abhishek Bachchan also took to social media to express his excitement for Ikkis. The actor gave a heartfelt shoutout to the project and wished the young debutant and the entire team the very best.

Sharing the teaser of the film, Abhishek wrote, “All the best @agastya.nanda, Can’t wait” Suhana Khan has also shown support to her rumoured boyfriend and co-star Agastya Nanda’s upcoming film. She took to her Instagram stories and reshared Ikkis teaser. She also dropped heart emojis along with the post. The teaser shared with the release date is emotional and powerful. It starts with a letter written during the 1971 Battle of Basantar, informing Arun Khetarpal’s father that his son had died in action on December 16. The letter offers condolences for his loss. After this, we see scenes of war shown in dark silhouettes, followed by glimpses of Arun Khetarpal bravely fighting the enemies on the battlefield.

Take a look here:

The powerful war drama Ikkis is all set to storm the big screen on October 2, 2025. With legendary actor Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles, the film has finally confirmed its release date. The announcement dropped on Saturday evening through a compelling teaser video. Ikkis revisits the valour and sacrifice of Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, and is set during the pivotal 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share key details about the much-awaited film. In his post, he confirmed the release date and cast lineup too. He wrote, “DHARMENDRA – AGASTYA NANDA – JAIDEEP AHLAWAT: DINESH VIJAN ANNOUNCES ‘IKKIS’ RELEASE DATE… [Thursday] 2 Oct 2025 [#GandhiJayanti] is the release date of #Ikkis. Post #Badlapur, #NationalAward winning director #SriramRaghavan and #DineshVijan collaborate for #Ikkis, which stars #Dharmendra, #AgastyaNanda [grandson of #AmitabhBachchan] and #JaideepAhlawat. #Ikkis is a war-drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant #ArunKhetarpal #PVC.”

Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It tells the real-life story of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest soldier to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Speaking to PTI, Raghavan shared that the film will stay true to reality and won’t dramatise Khetarpal’s story in a superhero-like way. “It’s not a comic-book hero version,” he said. The film skips over his early years and focuses on his time as a young soldier who gave his life for the country just after turning 21.

First Published: