Abhishek Bachchan On Trolls And Rumours: ‘Negative News Sells, Clarifying Is Useless’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 29, 2025, 22:38 IST

Abhishek Bachchan opens up about online trolling, explains why he avoids clarifying rumours, and talks about protecting his family from false narratives.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is no stranger to public scrutiny—be it for his professional choices or his personal life. In recent times, speculation around his relationship with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made headlines, with several reports hinting at trouble in paradise. The couple has remained silent, refusing to comment or fuel the gossip. However, in a recent candid conversation with ETimes, Abhishek opened up about how such persistent misinformation takes a toll—not just on him, but on his entire family.

Reflecting on the emotional impact of such rumors, Abhishek admitted that while he once used to brush them off, things have changed now that he has a family to protect. “Previously, things that were said about me didn’t affect me. Today, I have a family, and it’s very upsetting,” he said. He believes clarifying doesn’t help, as those who peddle negativity aren’t interested in the truth. “Even if I clarify something, people will turn it around. Because negative news sells. You’re not me. You don’t live my life. You’re not answerable to the people that I’m answerable to,” he explained.

Abhishek added that those spreading falsehoods have their own conscience to deal with. “They need to deal with their conscience and answer to their maker. See, it’s not just me. I don’t get affected. I know what the rigmarole of this place is. There are families involved,” he said, highlighting the emotional burden such negativity imposes.

Citing an incident that stuck with him, Abhishek recalled how a troll once left a vile comment on one of his social media posts. His close friend Sikander Kher, deeply offended, responded by publicly sharing his address and daring the troll to say it to his face. Abhishek recounted, “It’s so convenient to sit anonymously behind a computer screen and write the nastiest things. You do realise you’re hurting somebody. No matter how thick-skinned they are, it affects them. How would you like it if somebody did that to you?”

Challenging online haters to show courage in person, he added, “If you’re going to say it on the internet, I dare you to come say it to me on my face. That person clearly will never have the guts to come and tell me this on my face. If someone comes and tells me things on my face, then I will feel they have conviction. I will respect that.”

On the work front, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of Kaalidhar Laapata, which premieres on ZEE5 on July 4. In the film, he plays a middle-aged man grappling with betrayal, abandonment, and the existential urge to start over. Co-starring Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub, the film promises a deep dive into human vulnerability and strength.

He is also a part of Siddharth Anand’s much-hyped action drama King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla. Rumors suggest that actors like Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Rani Mukerji may also play key roles in the ensemble. While an official announcement is yet to be made, the film is currently in production and is already among the most anticipated projects of the year.

