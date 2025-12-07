Abhishek Bajaj And Ashnoor Kaur Reunite For Bigg Boss 19 Finale Performance, Mridul Tiwari Reacts | Television News

Last Updated: December 07, 2025, 09:50 IST

Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj shared some cute pictures from their rehearsal for Bigg Boss 19 finale performance. Mridul Tiwari’s comment has gone viral!

Abhishek Bajaj And Ashnoor Kaur Reunite For Bigg Boss 19 Finale Performance

Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj shared a great bond on Bigg Boss 19. While they have both been evicted and didn’t make it to the Top 5, they have reunited once again for the finale performance. Needless to say, AbhiNoor fans have been ecstatic! Abhishek and Ashnoor will perform together at the finale, and they have now shared a sneak peek from their rehearsal. Their camaraderie and bond are quite evident in the photos, and fans were thrilled to see them together once again. Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Mridul Tiwari has reacted to the pictures, and his comment has gone viral on social media!

Ashnoor Kaur And Abhishek Bajaj Share Photos From Rehearsal

A day ahead of the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur took to their Instagram to drop some lovely photos from the rehearsal. One picture shows them dancing together, while other photos show them striking goofy poses. “But We Are Best Friends Yaar #Finaleperfomance #rehersals #abhinoor @lsdphotographyofficial #abhishekbajaj #ashnoorkaur #biggboss19 #sherdil,” they wrote in the caption. Mridul Tiwari reacted to the photos and commented, “Aree itne close aa gye tum??” along with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor and Abhishek will be seen performing to the song ‘Ladki Badi Anjani Hai’ from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A promo video showing their performance during the finale episode has surfaced on social media. Check it out below!

Apart from Abhishek and Ashnoor’s performance, finalist Farrhana Bhatt will also be seen dancing to ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ with her friends Nehal Chudasama and Kunickaa Sadanand.

A few days ago, Malti Chahar was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 and couldn’t make it to the top 5 of Bigg Boss 19. Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranit More are the finalists of Bigg Boss 19, and the winner will be announced tonight during the highly-anticipated grand finale hosted by Salman Khan.

