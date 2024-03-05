মঙ্গলবার , ৫ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২১শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Abhishek Kumar Dating Ayesha Khan? Bigg Boss 17 Duo’s Romantic Photo Goes Viral

abhishek kumar ayesha khan 2024 03 39e976ba28bdeffa4c4bdc025c075074


Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan are reportedly dating each other. (Photo: X)

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan are reportedly dating each other. (Photo: X)

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan met for the first time inside Bigg Boss 17 house.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan are reportedly dating each other. Recently, Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and dropped a photo in which he was seen posing with Ayesha. The two were seen sitting close to each other as they struck a pose for the camera.

Sharing the photo on its X handle (formerly known as Twitter), Bigg Boss Tak reported that Abhishek and Ayesha might be dating each other. While there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now, the relationship buzz has only left netizens excited.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “It’s ok if two broken hearts find peace in each other’s company, there is nothing wrong in this.” “No big deal. If they’ve got a good understanding, then I wish them all the best. The fact that he didn’t work out with Isha, or she didn’t work out with Munnawar doesn’t mean they can’t work together. They look good together btw,” another comment read.

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan met for the first time inside Bigg Boss 17 house. While Abhishek was previously dating Isha Malviya, Ayesha was in a relationship with Munawar Faruqui.

Abhishek and Ayesha also enjoy a massive fan following and are widely loved together. Last month, Abhishek dropped a romantic video in which he was seen recreating ‘Saanware’ romantic moments with Ayesha Khan. He was seen romancing Ayesha as they grooved to the song and shared a warm hug. In the clip, Abhishek even went down to his knee to propose to Ayesha.

Soon after the video was shared online, fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on Bigg Boss 17 duo. “Their chemistry is much more beautiful than original.. Abhishek is really a nice actor .. all the best for future projects,” one of the fans wrote. Another user called the video “awesome”.

