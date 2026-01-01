Abhishek Malhan Upset Over Engagement Rumours With Jiyaa Shankar: ‘Stop Linking My Name’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 03:00 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Abhishek Malhan has angrily reacted to renewed engagement rumours with Jiyaa Shankar, urging people to respect his privacy.

Jiya Shankar posted a romantic photo with a mystery man, with fans wondering if the man in the pic was Abhishek Malhan.

Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, has finally addressed the engagement rumours linking him to Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Jiyaa Shankar. The YouTuber and reality TV star expressed his frustration after fresh speculation surfaced online, once again pairing his name with the television actress despite earlier clarifications from both sides.

The rumours gained traction after Jiyaa Shankar recently shared pictures with a mystery man, prompting renewed chatter about her personal life. Jiyaa was quick to shut down speculation of an engagement with Abhishek, clearly stating that the reports were false. Now, Abhishek has stepped forward to firmly distance himself from the narrative and urge people to stop dragging him into baseless link-up stories.

Abhishek Malhan reacts strongly to engagement rumours

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Abhishek shared a strongly worded note expressing disappointment and anger over the repeated rumours. Making his stance clear, he wrote, “I want to make one thing very clear—please stop linking my name with anyone. I was part of a show three years ago, and that chapter ended there. My choices and stance were made very clear back then, and nothing has changed since.”

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist also pointed out that such speculation has become a recurring trend, resurfacing every year without any valid context. Highlighting the pattern, Abhishek added, “What’s disappointing is that this has become a pattern. Almost every year, out of nowhere, the same narratives resurface without any reason or context. Even I can see it, and I believe the audience is smart enough to notice this pattern too.”

‘Respect my personal life,’ says Fukra Insaan

Concluding his statement, Abhishek urged fans and social media users to respect his boundaries and allow him to focus on his career. He wrote, “I don’t entertain or participate in such games, assumptions, or unnecessary speculation. I prefer focusing on my work and moving forward positively. I request everyone to respect that and let things rest.”

Abhishek and Jiyaa had formed a close bond during their stint inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, which led to persistent rumours about their relationship even after the show ended. However, both have repeatedly clarified that they share nothing beyond friendship.

Meanwhile, Jiyaa Shankar is reportedly in a relationship with a mystery man and recently celebrated Christmas with him in London. The actress has kept her personal life largely private, choosing not to reveal further details.

With Abhishek now issuing a clear and firm statement, he hopes to put an end to the speculation once and for all and shift the focus back to his professional journey.

First Published: January 02, 2026, 03:00 IST

News movies bollywood Abhishek Malhan Upset Over Engagement Rumours With Jiyaa Shankar: ‘Stop Linking My Name’