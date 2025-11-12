Abu Malik Says It May Take Shehnaaz Gill ‘A Few More Years’ To Move On From Sidharth Shukla’s Death | Television News

Last Updated: November 12, 2025, 14:01 IST

Abu Malik also recalled the day Sidharth Shukla passed away and shared that it was a nurse who informed him about the heartbreaking news, as he was hospitalised at the time.

Abu Malik appeared on Bigg Boss 13 alongside Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.(Photo Credit: X)

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. However, it was also marked by a heartbreaking tragedy that shook the television industry. The sudden passing of Sidharth Shukla, the winner of the season, left fans devastated, especially Shehnaaz Gill, whose close bond with Sidharth on the show had won millions of hearts. Speaking about the same, Abu Malik, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, revealed that it might take several more years for Shehnaaz to move on. He also shared his thoughts on the Honsla Rakh actress’ rumoured relationship with Raghav Juyal.

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Malik said, “The story about Shehnaaz and Raghav dating is difficult to confirm because Shehnaaz is still trying to come to terms with Sidharth’s death. I think it will take her another couple of years to move on.” Talking about Raghav and Gill, Abu added, “Raghav and Shehnaaz look good together, and if they ever come out as a couple, they will make a lovely pair.” He also advised the Ikk Kudi actress to move on in life.

Abu Malik Recalls The Day Sidharth Shukla Passed Away

Abu revealed in the interview that on the day Sidharth passed away, he was hospitalised for deep vein thrombosis in his left leg, and it was a nurse who informed him about Sidharth’s demise. Although Malik tried to contact Shehnaaz, he couldn’t reach her. After being discharged 10 days later, he went straight to meet Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s family. He asserted, “I planned to stay for an hour but ended up being there for seven hours.”

He shared that even after their tragic loss, Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s mother was more concerned for his health. He said, “They kept telling me to take care of myself. Compared to their pain, my loss was nothing and yet, they were the ones comforting me.”

Shehnaaz Gill On Sidharth’s Demise

Shehnaaz Gil recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast to promote her film, Ikk Kudi. She revealed that this incident made Gill mature. She stated, “Jab woh sab kuch hua, uske baad main mature hogayi. Nahi toh main wahi Bigg Boss wali hoti jise duniya ki parwah nahi thi.”

Ever since Shehnaaz Gill stepped out of Bigg Boss 13, her career has grown tremendously. She has appeared in films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Honsla Rakh, and Ikk Kudi.

