Accident: জিপলাইনিংয়ের দড়ি ছিঁড়ে ৩০ ফুট নীচে পড়ে গেল নাবালিকা, মানালিতে ভয়ঙ্কর কাণ্ড! দেখুন

This is why adventure sports aren’t safe in India. In Manali, a young girl fell from a zipline—nearly 30 feet—and is now seriously injured. Anyone without proper experience starts these activities, and there’s no one to check. Action is only taken after a fatal accident happens. pic.twitter.com/Xy5LNYRDwe

— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 15, 2025