বুধবার , ১৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Claims Prison Doctor Demanded Rs 10K For Treatment

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৮, ২০২৪ ১১:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Harpal Singh, arrested for his alleged role in the April incident, made the allegation before judge BD Shelke when he was produced before the special court

An accused in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence on Wednesday alleged that a prison doctor asked for money to treat his fractured finger.

Harpal Singh, arrested for his alleged role in the April incident, made the allegation before judge B D Shelke when he was produced before the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) here through video link.

The court directed the chief medical officer (CMO) of Taloja jail, where Singh is lodged, to submit a report, and also asked the jail authorities to provide necessary treatment to the accused.

Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Salman Khan’s residence, in the early hours of April 14.

Police, who claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the attack, have arrested six people in the case so far.

Singh told the court on Wednesday that the ring finger of his right hand had a fracture for the past eight months.

The CMO demanded Rs 10,000 for referring him to a “higher center” (hospital), he alleged.

The court has asked for report by October 7.

Mohammad Chaudhary, another accused in the case, told the court that he had infection in the right leg. The court directed the CMO to provide medical treatment to him.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

