‘Achhi Actress Hai But…’: Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Shubhangi Atre Playing Angoori Bhabhi For Nearly 10 Years | Television News

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde praised Shubhangi Atre as a good actress but said that copying someone and stepping into an iconic role is no easy feat.

Television actress Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name after playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is back in the iconic role! After Shilpa’s controversial exit in 2016, Shubhangi Atre had taken over the character. Now, with Shubhangi stepping down, Shilpa is reprising the beloved role once again. The teaser of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 featuring Shilpa as Angoori Bhabhi was recently released, and fans were thrilled to see the original Angoori return. Earlier, Shubhangi confirmed her exit and wished Shilpa all the best. She also called her a ‘fantastic’ actor. Now, Shilpa Shinde has reacted to Shubhangi’s portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi for nearly 10 years, and said that while she is a good actress, copying someone and stepping into an iconic role is no easy feat.

Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Shubhangi Atre’s Portrayal Of Angoori Bhabhi For Nearly A Decade

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Shilpa Shinde was told that Shubhangi has praised her as a good actor. Shilpa replied, “Sahi kaha hai. Sahi pakde hain, use pata hai. (She’s right. She has understood it well, she knows it).” Meanwhile, when asked about Shubhangi as an actor, Shilpa replied, “Dekhiye as an actor, maine us waqt bhi bola tha jab controversy chal rahi thi, very frankly, usne kaam kiya hai achha. Achhi actress hai but comedy sabke bas ki baat nahi hai. Aur uske baad kisiko copy karna, wo bohot mushkil hai, bohot pressure hota hai. (Look, as an actor, I had already said it back then during the controversy- very frankly, she did her work well. She is a good actress, but comedy is not easy for everyone. And after that, trying to copy someone is very difficult and comes with a lot of pressure).”

She further added, “Dekho aaj main kitna bhi sochu kisi actress ko copy karna, toh wo copy ho jaati hai. Chahe main kitni bhi achhi acting karu. (Even today, if I try to copy another actress, it just ends up looking like copying, no matter how good my acting is).” She also added that if Shubhangi had played a completely original character, she might have been even more popular. However, copying someone becomes very difficult, said Shilpa.

What Shubhangi Atre Said About Shilpa Shinde

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Shubhangi said, “I just want to say that I am ending this replacement game now. I told my mum that Shilpa left the show in nine to ten months, so it felt like she handed me a newborn baby. I raised that baby for ten years and now I am returning it to her. I gave it values and sanskars, and I am passing it back with a full heart. I wish Shilpa all the very best and also the entire team for the 2.0 version of the show. She is a fantastic actor, and I am genuinely fond of her.”

