Actor Amol Parashar Recalls His Character Of Chitvan Sharma In Tripling, Calls Him Trendsetter

Amol Parashar, an IIT graduate who left his high-paying job to pursue acting, is now one of the most loved actors on the OTT platforms. The actor gained fame through his role as Chitvan Sharma in TVF’s popular series Tripling in 2016. He played the lead role in the series along with Sumeet Vyas and Maanvi Gangroo. The carefree and living-in-the-moment attitude of the actor in the series was loved by the audience.

Before venturing into web series, the actor tried his luck with theatrical films but failed to earn recognition among cinema enthusiasts. He debuted with the film Rocket Singh which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. It was directed by Shimit Amin and was released in 2009. He played a small role in this film. The actor was also seen in a brief role in Rajesh Pillai’s Traffic which was released in 2016.

Amol Parashar emerged as a trendsetter on OTT platforms due to his role in Tripling. One of the scenes in the series became popular after Amol Parashar, aka Chitvan Sharma, performed a remix version of the traditional songs. Now, looking back to one of the memorable characters, the actor shared a glimpse of that scene and said that Chitavan Sharma has started numerous trends over the years. He also claimed that the current trend of remixing songs was also started by Chitvan Sharma. “Chitvan did everything before it was a thing,” wrote the actor Amol Parashar while uploading a glimpse of the scene on his Instagram.

Apart from Tripling, Amol is known for web series like Bisht Please, Home, and Parchhayee. The actor got recognition from TVF’s web series Bisht Please and Tripling. In 2021, he worked in Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham. It was directed by Shoojit Sircar. He was also seen in the OTT film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. It also featured actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kundra and Vikrant Massey in the prominent roles. He has also worked as a dialogue writer for the 2013 movie Jackpot. The actor played the lead role in the movie Cash which was released in 2021. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.