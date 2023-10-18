Actor Atul Todankar Shares He Battled Eye Infection During His Play’s US Tour

Marathi television show Thipkyanchi Rangoli fame actor Atul Todankar is quite active on social media. He often shares posts related to both private and professional life. Recently, the actor shared a shocking incident on Instagram, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. In the post, the actor has shown his unwavering dedication to his profession during his work tour in the US. Atul Todankar has shared a couple of photos from his tour. In the first picture, the actor is seen in a theatre with a whole team on stage and posing for the camera. In the next one, he dropped a couple of glimpses of himself when he was affected by shingles (a viral infection) in the eyes. His eyes appeared red and swollen.

Sharing the photos, Atul Todankar penned a long note in Marathi, narrating the incident. The actor wrote, “Today is the next story … the second America tour of our play is over.. Very mixed memories. The show must go on. This is my third visit to America. I am not tired of it.” Then he added: “After the shows in Chicago, St Louis and Dallas, I got Shingles. It is said that it is a viral infection .. Half the face and neck were swollen. But with America’s loving audience, their stormy response, our drama team, and our magician, Prashant Damle — every three days, something was invented. This is the fate of the drama, my friends.”

He concluded the note by thanking “Prashant Sir, Kavita, and my entire team, Ajay, Vasudha, Nihaar, Patwardha, Atul, Arnake, Rahul, and Karnik.”

Seeing the post, his fans showered good wishes and recovery for the actor.

Atul Todankar was recently seen in the movie Pahile Mi Tula. The film was written by Abhay Arun Inamdar and directed by Manoj Kotian. It also stars Madhav Abhyankar, Shubhangi Latkar, and Bhushan Patil in pivotal roles.