Actor Karthi To Start Shooting For Director Prem Kumar’s Next Soon: Report

Karthi’s maiden collaboration with director Raja Murugan, Japan, is now open for the audience to witness. The film that hit the theatres on November 10 is doing significant business at the box-office. It is being showered with mixed reviews from the audience. One of the most sought-after actors in Tamil cinema, Karthi reportedly has begun filming for his next with director C Prem Kumar.

For those unversed, Karthi has joined hands with 96 fame director Prem Kumar for his 27th project. The film tentatively titled Karthi 27 is all set to go on floors next week. The muhurat puja of the film was performed on November 8. The formal shoot was done on the day of muhurat puja, the shoot for the major portion of the film will commence next week. The makers have kept more updates under wraps.

The film has created anticipation among the masses for many reasons, one of which is Aravind Swamy, who will be reportedly playing a pivotal role in the film. In addition to that, Govind Vasandha will give the background score for the film, whereas the cinematography will be done by PC Sreeram. Notably, director C Prem Kumar will be making a comeback with this film after a hiatus of nearly five years.

The upcoming movie will be jointly produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their banner, 2D Entertainment. With the stellar talents coming together for Karthi 27, fans are anticipating another blockbuster like 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. It also marks the second collaboration of Prem Kumar and Sreeram. As per reports, the shooting locations for the film have been planned across India and abroad. The film’s female lead is yet to be revealed.

While Karthi’s 25th film Japan released recently, the actor has also signed his 26th project which is yet to be titled. It will be helmed by Soodhu Kavvum fame Nallan Kumarasamy. Actress Krithi Shetty will be playing the lead in the film.