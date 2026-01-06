Actor Parthiban Recalls Defining Moments With AVM Saravanan

The memorial event for late film producer AVM Saravanan was held at AVM Higher Secondary School in Virugambakkam, Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin attended the ceremony and paid his respects by unveiling a portrait of the late AVM Saravanan. Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu Ma. Subramanian, actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, poet Vairamuthu, businessman Nalli Kuppusami, and several other dignitaries were also present to pay tribute.

Meanwhile, actor Parthiban, who shared his memories of AVM Saravanan on his website, said, “My mind felt somewhat at peace after visiting AVM Saravanan sir’s memorial. After the success of Pudhea Paadhai, which was made without Ilaiyaraaja, I later joined hands with Raja sir out of necessity. Around that time, AVM Saravanan sir asked me to do a film and gave me a substantial advance. However, at our next meeting, I returned the advance, as there were differences between Raja sir and AVM, and Saravanan sir asked me to make the film without Raja.”

Parthiban said he told Saravanan that since he had only just begun working with Ilaiyaraaja, it would not be possible to sever the association permanently. In response, Saravanan remarked that Pudhea Paadhai had celebrated its silver jubilee without him. Parthiban replied wittily that had Ilaiyaraaja been part of the film, it might have gone on to celebrate a golden jubilee. He added that this exchange reminded him that nothing in life is permanent, a truth that becomes clearer with age and experience.

Recalling another incident during the Chakkarakkatti song, Parthiban spoke of a disagreement with AVM during the film Ejamaan regarding Aishwarya’s call sheet. He openly pointed out the losses he had incurred and even sent a strongly worded letter, stating that the soul of AV Meiyappa Chettiar would not forgive the injustice. Rather than reacting with anger, AVM calmly called him in, spread a large sum of money on the table, and demonstrated that his generosity was far greater than the AVM megafund itself.

Parthiban noted that a man in such a powerful position had sincerely sought forgiveness, leaving him deeply moved. AVM could have easily ignored his anger, yet chose compassion instead. Parthiban said he left the meeting carrying the weight of AVM’s goodwill and kindness in his heart, adding that Saravanan held him in great respect. To him, AVM remains a symbol of cinema rooted in dignity and honour.