মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ মে ২০২৩ | ৯ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Actor Ray Stevenson, Known for Roles in ‘RRR’ and ‘Thor’ Films, Dies at 58

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৩, ২০২৩ ৫:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 1 71


Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:29 IST

Stevenson had upcoming plans to appear in the Star Wars series Ahsoka as Baylan Skoll, scheduled for release in August. (Image: justkelseynews/Instagram)

The cause of Ray Stevenson’s death has not been disclosed at this time

Actor Ray Stevenson, known for his roles in “RRR” and the “Thor” films, has passed away at the age of 58, according to his publicist.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed at this time, CNN reported.

Born Gregory Raymond Stevenson in Northern Ireland, the actor moved to England during his childhood.

The veteran actor recently gained recognition for his portrayal of the villainous character Scott Buxton in the 2022 Oscar-winning film “RRR,” which also featured the best original song and became the second highest-grossing film in India in 2022.

Stevenson had upcoming plans to appear in the Star Wars series “Ahsoka” as Baylan Skoll, scheduled for release in August.

He had attended the Star Wars Celebration event in 2023 and expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the joy of wielding a lightsaber.

This marks Stevenson’s third involvement in a Star Wars-related TV series, having previously voiced the role of Gar Saxon in “Star Wars: Rebels” (2016) and appeared in two episodes of “Star Wars: Clone Wars” (2020).

rohit
Rohit

Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohitRead More





Source link

