বুধবার , ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২২
Actress Dharsha Gupta Aces Aishwariya Lekshmi’s Poonguzhali Look In Latest Photoshoot

নভেম্বর ২৩, ২০২২ ২:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 13:28 IST

Dharsha recreated Aishwariya’s look from the film to perfection.

Dharsha was recently part of a controversy which unfolded during the trailer launch of the movie, Oh My Ghost.

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan was released on September 30 to a great response from both audience and critics and has almost collected Rs 500 crore globally. Every character in the film has been able to strike a chord with the audience. Reels are being made on social media, with people enacting dialogues from the film and cosplaying as characters from the movie. The latest to join the bandwagon is Tamil diva Dharsha Gupta.

The actress, who is famous for the Vijay Television show Cooku With Comali, posted a set of pictures on her social media handle. From the looks of it, she cosplayed the character Poonguzhali from the film Ponniyin Selvan. Malayalam actress Aishwariya Lekshmi portrays this character in the film.

Dharsha recreated Aishwariya’s look from the film to perfection. She looks ravishing in Poonguzhali’s attire.

The actress was recently part of a controversy, which unfolded during the trailer launch of the movie, Oh My Ghost. She was dressed in a crop top and lehenga, while actress Sunny Leone, also part of the movie, wore a saree. This led to Tamil actor Sathish making a controversial statement, saying that Sunny was more appropriately dressed at the event — which led to widespread criticism. In his defence, he said the comment was made in good humour and after discussing it with Dharsha herself.

Dharsha reacted with a tweet, denying that she had encouraged those words and saying she was hurt by the statement.

The release date of Oh My Ghost has not been declared by the makers yet.

