শনিবার , ২৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৩ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Actress Sapthami Gowda Makes Special Appearance In This Popular Kannada TV Serial

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৭, ২০২৪ ৫:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
img 32 2024 01 1a81541276b7d755efa6ad184dfe7589


This serial airs on Zee Kannada every day at 08:30 PM.

Sapthami looks ethereal in a pink saree that she paired with a green blouse for her guest appearance.

Sapthami Gowda is one of the critically acclaimed South actresses, who mostly acts in the Kannada cinema. She has cemented her position in the film industry with films like Popcorn Monkey Tiger, and Kantara. Sapthami has now forayed into the television industry as well with a cameo role. She appeared as a narrator for one of the episodes of the serial Shrirasthu Shubhamasthu. This serial can be watched every day on Zee Kannada at 08:30 PM. Sapthami looks ethereal in a pink saree that she paired with a green blouse for her guest appearance. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and complimented it further with pendants.

Sapthami is currently the most sought-after actress down South. She is eagerly anticipating the release of her film Yuva, directed by Santhosh Ananddram. This film will be released at the cinemas on March 28, 2024. She will play the female lead in this movie headlined by Yuva Rajkumar. Achyuth Kumar, Prashanth Natana, and Anil Kumar T have also acted in this movie. Hombale Films has produced this movie. Sapthami is delighted to be cast in this film. In an interview with a portal, she said, “I am looking forward to working with the Yuva film team.” She further said, “I am happy to act in a movie with Yuva Rajkumar sir. I was curious about how I looked next to him.”

Sapthami last acted in the film The Vaccine War, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar and Mohan Kapur also acted in this movie. This film is based on the book – Going Viral: Making Covaxin – by former Indian Council of Medical Research Director Dr Balram Bhargava. The film documents the development of the Covid-19 vaccine by the ICMR and Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), in collaboration with Bharat Biotech. Sapthami played the role of Dr Sreelakshmi Mohandas in this movie. The Vaccine War received criticism for glorifying patriarchal undertones, not mentioning the condition of the poor during the lockdown, etc. As per the critics, The Vaccine War pandered to nationalistic jingoism rather than science. I Am Buddha Banner produced this film.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

img 32 2024 01 1a81541276b7d755efa6ad184dfe7589
