সোমবার, ২৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:১৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘All This Happened After…’: Drishyam 3 Director Reacts To Akshaye Khanna’s Sudden Exit | Bollywood News World Record! Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey scripts history, becomes first bowler to take 8-wicket haul in T20Is | Cricket News Actress Shobana Shares Photo With Daughter For First Time, Fans Thrilled At Resemblance Vijay Hazare Trophy: RCB’s Rs 7 crore buy fails to fire, falls cheaply | Cricket News ‘Not Sure If The Plane Will Take Off’: Nikhil Chinapa Shows Ground Reality Of Delhi Smog | Watch | Television News ‘We support him in what he’s done’: Australia coach Andrew McDonald backs under-fire MCG curator amid pitch controversy | Cricket News খালেদা জিয়ার আসনগুলোতে প্রস্তুত বিকল্প প্রার্থী Ashes: England suffer huge blow as pacer Gus Atkinson ruled out of 5th Test | Cricket News ‘Not Cool’: Kriti Kharbanda Warns Fans About WhatsApp Imposter Pretending to Be Her | Bollywood News She Romanced Mammootty And Mohanlal — Now She Plays An Old Woman On Screen
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Actress Shobana Shares Photo With Daughter For First Time, Fans Thrilled At Resemblance

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৯ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Actress Shobana Shares Photo With Daughter For First Time, Fans Thrilled At Resemblance




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘All This Happened After…’: Drishyam 3 Director Reacts To Akshaye Khanna’s Sudden Exit | Bollywood News

‘All This Happened After…’: Drishyam 3 Director Reacts To Akshaye Khanna’s Sudden Exit | Bollywood News

‘Not Sure If The Plane Will Take Off’: Nikhil Chinapa Shows Ground Reality Of Delhi Smog | Watch | Television News

‘Not Sure If The Plane Will Take Off’: Nikhil Chinapa Shows Ground Reality Of Delhi Smog | Watch | Television News

খালেদা জিয়ার আসনগুলোতে প্রস্তুত বিকল্প প্রার্থী

খালেদা জিয়ার আসনগুলোতে প্রস্তুত বিকল্প প্রার্থী

‘Not Cool’: Kriti Kharbanda Warns Fans About WhatsApp Imposter Pretending to Be Her | Bollywood News

‘Not Cool’: Kriti Kharbanda Warns Fans About WhatsApp Imposter Pretending to Be Her | Bollywood News

She Romanced Mammootty And Mohanlal — Now She Plays An Old Woman On Screen

She Romanced Mammootty And Mohanlal — Now She Plays An Old Woman On Screen

খালেদা জিয়া ও তারেক রহমান মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দেবেন আজ

খালেদা জিয়া ও তারেক রহমান মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দেবেন আজ

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST