Actress Shraddha Das Oozes Sass In Her Denim-On-Denim Look, See Pics

Actress Shraddha Das, who works primarily in Telugu, Hindi and Bengali movies, has a huge fan following. Apart from her acting prowess, she is also known for her incredible fashion choices. Shraddha never misses a chance to surprise her fans with her stunning pictures on social media. She recently dropped a couple of pictures on her official Instagram handle, which took the internet by storm. In the photos, Shraddha can be seen in a modern outfit. She opted for a denim-on-denim look. She wore a sleeveless denim corset crop top, which she paired with wide-legged jeans. Shraddha teamed up the outfit with high heels. Her refined sense of style won a lot of hearts.

Shraddha opted for a subtle makeup look and tied her hair in a messy bun, which complemented her look. She rounded off her look with a pair of sleek neckpieces.

Social media users praised Shraddha for her ravishing looks. One user wrote, “Fav look”. Another user commented, “Nice”. One user also added, “Awesome”. A few days back, she shared another string of pictures. There, she was seen in her formal avatar, which received immense love from fans. Shraddha wore an orange suit and shorts co-ord set, which she teamed up with a pair of purple-coloured high heels. She opted for drawn eyebrows, pink-tinted cheeks, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of nude lipstick. She tied up her hair in a half bun to complete her look.

The pictures went viral in no time. Fans outpoured their love and affection for her in the comments section on Instagram.

Shraddha Das is best known for the films Lahore, Sanam Teri Kasam, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and PSV Garuda Vega. She has also worked on notable projects like Nireekshana and Khakee: The Bridge, Katigobba 3, and Panther.

Shraddha made her acting debut in the year 2008 with the Telugu film Siddu from Sikakulam. She is also a trained dancer and model. She has also worked with several popular brands like McDowell’s and Aristocrat.

