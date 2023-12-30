Buy cheap website traffic
শনিবার , ৩০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৫ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Actress Tanuja, Kajol’s Mother, Rushed To Hospital, Under Observation In ICU

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৩০, ২০২৩ ৩:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
tanuja 1 2023 12 3d8f97f89c23c30b014c933d90e871a0


Tanuja is Kajol's mother.

Tanuja is Kajol's mother.

Veteran actress Tanuja has been hospitalised in Juhu for age-related illnesses, under observation in the ICU.

Veteran actress Tanuja was hospitalised in Mumbai on Sunday evening, December 18, according to the latest reports. Tanuja is the 80-year-old mother of actresses Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji. She is also the mother-in-law of Ajay Devgn. The reports mentioned that the veteran actress has been hospitalised due to age-related illnesses and is currently in the ICU a hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

PTI quoted a source as saying, “She is under observation and is doing well. There’s nothing to worry about.” There is yet to be a statement released from her family and representatives.

Tanuja is the daughter of filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth. She has worked extensively in Hindi and Bengali cinema. She married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee.

She started her acting career with Hamari Beti in 1950 as a child actor. As a leading lady, her first film was Hamari Yaad Aayegi in 1961. She went on to star in hit films like Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi, Jewel Thief, Paisa Ya Pyaar, Haathi Mere Saathi and Mere Jeevan Sathi. In Bengali cinema, she worked in films like Deya Neya, Anthony-Firingee, Teen Bhuvaner Parey and Rajkumari, among many other blockbusters.

The veteran actress turned 80 in September. Kajol, Tanisha and Ajay all took to social media to wish her a happy birthday. Kajol wrote, “Happy eightieth birthday, mom. I can never thank you enough for everything you’ve taught me by example and still continue to do so today. I love you to bits and pieces… Eight decades of love, wisdom, and laughter! Happy Birthday to my incredible Mom!”

“Happy birthday my Maaaaa! My warrior my devi! The one who showed me that age is just a number and that life is for living on ur own terms ! Here are just a few images that show the many colours that make u You! Generous loving and always ready to take care of everyone!!! Love uuu my earth mother,” Tanisha wrote.

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

