Adah Sharma Slams Those Calling The Kerala Story ‘Propaganda Film’, Says ‘My Humble Request…’

the kerala story


The Kerala Story was released on May 5. (Photo: Twitter)
The Kerala Story was released on May 5. (Photo: Twitter)

The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Adah Sharma’s recently released The Kerala Story has sparked a massive controversy with a section of the audience questioning it. Recently, Sharma took to her Twitter account and gave a befitting reply to those calling The Kerala Story a ‘propaganda’ movie. She called her movie ‘real’ and urged everyone to Google ‘ISIS’ and ‘Brides’ to know the truth.

“And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real (sic),” she wrote.

In a separate Tweet, Adha also talked about the overwhelming response she is getting for her performance in the movie and mentioned that it is like ‘dream come true’ for her. “Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true ❤️ #Greatful (sic),” she added.

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead and revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Produced by Vipul Shah, the film earned Rs 7.5 crore on its opening day at the box office.

