‘Add More Pads On Bums And Breasts,’ Actress Reveals ‘Traumatic’ Experience On South Indian Film Set

The actress shared that during the early phase of her career, she often faced sexism, while working in South Indian films in the late 2000s. She recalled encountering unequal treatment and regressive attitudes on set, highlighting how challenging it is for women in the industry.

The actress in question is Radhika Apte. She claimed that though she is usually quite outspoken and brave, her heart still skips a beat thinking about her initial days in the industry. (Image: Instagram)

Speaking to The Indian Express, Radhika Apte said, “I did some South films because I really needed money. Some of the films that I did, I had really difficult times on those sets. I remember there was this one time, where I was the only woman on set. We were shooting in this small town. They wanted to add more padding on my bums and breasts. They were like, ‘Amma, more padding!’ I said, ‘How much more padding?’. How much rounder would you make somebody?” (Image: Instagram)

“I was the only woman! I had no manager. I had no agent. My team was all men because they had given me the role. They said, No, you are not allowed to get your own team,” she added. (Image: Instagram)

Radhika further expressed, “I never, ever want to be put in that situation again because I’ll cry. It was actually traumatic. I wouldn’t want any woman to be in that position.” (Image: Instagram)

The actress said that it is difficult to align with a lot of people in the film industry because she does not even know where they stand politically. (Image: Instagram)

She also clarified that she is not blaming the men for this culture as there are many women in powerful position who can make the change, but they won’t. She added that she finds its extremely disturbing. (Image: Instagram)