Adhyayan Suman Drives Ferrari to Heeramandi Premiere, Poses With Shekhar Suman on Red Carpet | Watch

Actor Adhyayan Suman was among the many film celebrities who attended the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Netflix series ‘Heeramandi’. But the actor stole all the attention as he arrived in style in his Ferrari. The actor drove the luxury car himself and stepped out in a bright silver kurta to pose for the paparazzi. He was joined by his father, actor and host Shekhar Suman, and mother Alka Suman.

A video of Adhyayan arriving at the screening was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official account on Instagram. Heeramandi also marks Adhyayan’s first on-screen collaboration with his dad Shekhar Suman.

While Shekhar plays Zulfiqar Ahmed, a character of authority whose very demeanor exudes power and sophistication, Adhyayan will be seen as Zorawar Ali Khan, a wealthy and an arrogant nawab whose actions are guided solely by self-interest.

In a recent exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Adhyayan opened up about his experience of working with his father and Bhansali for the first time.

“It has always been my dream to work with my father. And I do share one scene with him in the show. It’s a very interesting scene. I can’t reveal anything beyond this. But yes, it was very exciting to act with my father,” he told us.

Adhyayan also spills the beans on how he came aboard Bhansali’s show. And it was no cakewalk as he couldn’t clear the audition for the historical drama. “To be honest, if I had auditioned and not gotten the part in any other filmmaker’s film or series, I would just let it pass. But this was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show and it’s every actor’s dream to work with him. So, I was extremely disappointed that it didn’t work out for me.”

He continued, “My father always tells me that if something is meant to be, it will be and nobody can snatch anything away that’s destined to happen. The shoot of Heeramandi started with the other characters. Two days before they were supposed to start shoot with the actor who was supposed to play Zorawar, he was suddenly asked to leave and I was brought in. It’s just outstanding how it all happened.”