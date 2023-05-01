সোমবার , ১ মে ২০২৩ | ১৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Adidas Under Fire for Allegedly Failing to Limit Financial Losses in Kanye West Ties

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১, ২০২৩ ৪:১০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 3


Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 01:45 IST

Adidas has faced criticism over its partnership with Kanye West, following allegations of problematic behaviour by the rapper and designer. (File Photo)
Adidas has faced criticism over its partnership with Kanye West, following allegations of problematic behaviour by the rapper and designer. (File Photo)

The allegations refer to behaviour that included antisemitic and racist comments. Adidas ended its collaboration with West last year

Investors have filed a lawsuit against sportswear giant Adidas, claiming the firm failed to limit financial losses and take precautionary measures to minimise their exposure to the controversial behaviour of rapper and designer Kanye West.

The allegations refer to behaviour that included antisemitic and racist comments, BBC reported.

“We outright reject these unfounded claims,” Adidas said.

Adidas ended its collaboration with West last year. The rapper, who is known as Ye, designed the successful Yeezy trainers for the brand.

The investors claim that Adidas knew about other problematic behaviour by West years before the end of the partnership, the BBC report said.

Adidas has rejected claims made by investors that it failed to limit financial losses and take appropriate steps to manage risk relating to rapper.

The sports giant said it would “vigorously defend” itself against the allegations.

Notably, Rolling Stone published a report referring to a letter which revealed that Adidas bosses were aware of West’s “problematic behaviour” but “turned their moral compass off”.

However, Adidas has said it is unclear clear whether the accusations made in the anonymous letter were true.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

rohit
Rohit

Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohitRead More



Source link

