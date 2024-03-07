Adil Khan Durrani BREAKS Silence On His Marriage With Somi Khan: ‘This Is My First Wedding’ | Exclusive

Rakhi Sawant’s former husband Adil Khan Durrani has finally opened up about reports that he has now tied the knot with Somi Khan. On Thursday, when News18 Showsha reached out to Adil, he claimed that this is his first marriage and argued that he will share all other details in the coming days.

“This is my first wedding only. We are currently in Bangalore. We’ll be flying to Mumbai tomorrow. We’ll make an official announcement. I’ll share everything in detail soon,” Adil exclusively told us.

Earlier today, reports of Adil Khan Durrani’s second marriage with Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan made headlines. Reportedly, the two got married in Jaipur on March 2, 2024.

Somi Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 12 with her sister, Saba Khan. Dipika Kakar had emerged as the winner of Salman Khan’s show during that season.

Adil Khan Durrani was previously married to Rakhi Sawant. However, they parted ways last year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against Adil and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. Adil was then picked up from Rakhi’s residence and arrested on February 7, 2023.

Even after his arrest, Rakhi accused Adil of torturing her and said, “You are not letting me eat. You are not letting me live. You deleted my Instagram account, Adil. You are torturing me.”

After being imprisoned for five months in a Mysuru jail, Adil walked out and levelled several counter-allegations against Rakhi. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he talked about Rakhi’s claims of miscarriage and claimed that the actress could not get pregnant. He alleged that Rakhi had gotten a uterus-removal surgery. Adil also claimed Rakhi was still married to Ritesh (her first husband) when she married him.

Prior to Adil, Rakhi was also married to Ritesh. The two entered the Bigg Boss 15 house together but parted ways soon after the show’s grand finale. In February 2022, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh and shared a statement claiming ‘a lot happened’ after Salman Khan’s reality show.