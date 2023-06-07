Adipurush New Trailer Leaves Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Fans Excited; Swara Bhaskar Announces Pregnancy

Adipurush is one of the most awaited movies and while everyone is eagerly waiting for the Prabhas starrer, makes have left all even more excited with a new trailer. In a momentous celebration of cinematic brilliance intertwined with spiritual reverence, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and actors – Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, launched the highly anticipated final trailer of the magnum opus at Tirupati on Tuesday. The trailer offers a glimpse into the valour, power and triumph of good over evil that the film embodies. It showcases how Raghav and the Vanar Sena embark on an extraordinary journey to bring back Janaki and fight Lankesh. The new Adipurush trailer is a visual treat and has further intensified the anticipation for the film’s release.

For more: Adipurush New Trailer: Prabhas’ Ram Fights Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh For ‘Adharm Ka Vidhwans’

Swara Bhasker is pregnant! The actress took to her social media accounts to reveal that she and her husband Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first baby together. Taking to Instgram, Swara shared a picture in which Fahad was seen craddling Swara as she showed her baby bump. She shared the news exactly six months after the couple got married in court.

For more: Swara Bhasker Announces Pregnancy Six Months After Marrying Fahad Ahmad, Shares Baby Bump Photos

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui recently reacted to a social media user who asked her to drop actor’s surname. After Aaliya introduced her new-found love to the world by sharing a mushy photo with a mystery man on her Instagram account, a user commented, “Surname change karlijye aap (You should change surname)”. Aaliya was quick to reply as she wrote, “bohot jaldi (very soon)”.

For more: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ex-Wife Aaliya Reacts As Netizen Asks Her To Drop Actor’s Surname

Amitabh Bachchan has long been known for his iconic Sunday tradition of greeting his fans outside his residence, Jalsa. He always greet them with bare feet and finally today he revealed the reason behind this. He also shared a picture on his Instagram handle.

For more: Amitabh Bachchan Finally Reveals Why He Greets His Fans Barefoot Every Sunday Outside Jalsa

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for a long time now but for all the wrong reasons. After Jennifer Mistry accused the makers of sexual harassment, Bawri aka Monika Bhadoriya also accused Asit Kumar Modi of misbehaving on sets. Now, in a latest interview, Monika has claimed that she wanted to commit suicide due to ‘mental torture’ on sets.

For more: TMKOC: Monika Bhadoriya Claims She Was Told ‘Log Marte Hai, Kaam Karna Padta Hai’ After Her Mom’s Death