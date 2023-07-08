Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir Issues Public Apology; Shah Rukh Khan Announces Jawan Trailer Date

After weeks of controversy over Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush, the film’s writer Manoj Muntashir has finally issued a public apology. On Saturday, Manoj took to Twitter and accepted that the film has hurt people’s emotions. He then sought an apology from all with folded hands. “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan has everyone by the edge of their seats already with the mystery around the launch date of Jawan’s trailer. While it was reported earlier that the trailer will be unveiled alongside Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 that is set to release on July 12, an update around the film on Saturday by Red Chillies Entertainment hinted that the trailer might come out even earlier. And now Shah Rukh Khan has finally announced the release date with a fiery video.

Back in the day, when Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were dating, a picture of them kissing had gone viral and it made headlines across the country over their passionate lip-lock. The year was 2004 and back then it became a huge deal even in the absence of social. While the actor had denied in the past that it wasn’t him in the leaked clipping. However, years after that incident, Shahid Kapoor has reacted to it in a different way. In an interview with Mid-Day, the Bloody Daddy actor explained, “I was destroyed at that time. I was just a 24-year-old kid and I felt my privacy had been invaded and I could do nothing to protect it. I was a mess, I was like, yeh kya ho gaya and what is going on and of course it affects you a lot. At that age especially, because you don’t even know exactly your own feelings and then you are figuring out, how to be with a girl and you are dating you know all that is going on and you are actors in different places and all that is happening and in the middle this happens…”

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6. While his fellow colleagues and close friends showered him with love on social media, his wife, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, skipped sharing any lovey-dovey post for Ranveer Singh on his birthday. And, DeepVeer fans are a little heartbroken. Deepika Padukone recently cheered for her husband Ranveer Singh as she shared a Vogue Instagram post praising his contribution to men’s fashion in India through his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Excited and proud, she captioned it with a “Hell Yea” sticker on her Instagram story.

Kajol has been quite busy with promotions for her upcoming legal drama ‘The Trial’. The actress who’ll be making her foray into the OTT space stirred a big controversy when she made a statement regarding ‘political leaders not having an educational background’. Soon after, Kajol was massively trolled on social media and several political leaders like Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to it. Now Kajol has come forward to clarify that her statement was taken out of context.

