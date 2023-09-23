Aditi Prabhudeva To Play A Cop In Her Next Kannada Film Alexa

Aditi Prabhudeva is a prominent actress in the Kannada film industry. She is all set for the release of her upcoming film titled Alexa. Aditi takes on the role of a police officer, a dream she had long aspired to fulfil, in this film. Alexa, directed by Jiiva and featuring Pawan Tej and Aditi Prabhudev in the lead roles, has generated considerable buzz. The teaser for the movie was released on the Rhythm Music YouTube channel recently and has received positive feedback. The film has been produced by V Chandru. Aditi Prabhudeva shared in an interview, “My real-life dream of becoming a police officer didn’t come true, but when the director offered me the role of an investigation officer in this film, I eagerly accepted. I also harboured a dream of performing in action scenes, and that dream has now become a reality in this movie. The action sequences, choreographed by action director Ravi Varma and Mas Mada, have turned out exceptionally well.”

In this movie, a husband and wife meet a tragic end and the plot centres around the investigation of their murder. Pawan Tej expressed his enthusiasm for acting alongside Aditi Prabhudeva and praised the director’s captivating storyline. The film is currently in production.

Jiiva, in an interview, described Alexa as a murder mystery that immediately captivated the producer. The climax of the movie delves into the pharmaceutical mafia. There are plans to potentially bring a sequel to the screen. Filming locations include Mysuru and Madikeri. The film features three songs and four action sequences, and there’s a target for a release either by the end of October or in November.

Aditi Prabhudeva tied the knot with businessman Yashas Patla on November 28, 2022, in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. The wedding was a star-studded affair, graced by the presence of notable individuals and celebrities, including Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as well as actors Yash, Radhika Pandit, Jai Jagadish, Rachana Inder, Abishek Ambareesh, and Meghana Raj Sarja.