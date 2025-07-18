Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ১৮ জুলাই ২০২৫
Aditya Chopra Warned Mohit Suri Saiyaara Will Not Work: ‘Your Script Is For 25-Year-Olds’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৮, ২০২৫ ১১:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Aditya Chopra Warned Mohit Suri Saiyaara Will Not Work: ‘Your Script Is For 25-Year-Olds’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Mohit Suri revealed Aditya Chopra doubted Saiyaara’s appeal, saying the script was for 25-year-olds. Suri insisted on taking the risk anyway.

Mohit Suri has delivered hits like Murder, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend. (Photo Credit: X)

Mohit Suri has delivered hits like Murder, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend. (Photo Credit: X)

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara may be basking in box office glory now, but getting the film off the ground wasn’t easy. In a recent interview, Suri revealed that producer Aditya Chopra initially had serious doubts about the film’s commercial viability.

“Aditya Chopra told me, ‘This script is for 25-year-olds. They don’t go to theatres anymore,’” Suri shared while speaking to Just Too Filmy, recalling the early days of pitching the film to Yash Raj Films.

The romantic drama stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, a casting decision that also added to the risk. “He felt only action films were working and that it wasn’t the right time to make this kind of love story,” Suri explained.

Despite the pushback, the filmmaker stood by his vision. “I told him, ‘Sir, let me take the risk.’ I believed in the film and the performances. We weren’t trying to manufacture a hit. It was honest storytelling,” he added.

Interestingly, Saiyaara has now shattered expectations. The film collected Rs 15.51 crore on Day 1, surpassing the opening day figures of Suri’s previous successes like Aashiqui 2 and Half Girlfriend, and nearly matching Ek Villain’s Day 1 collection of Rs 16 crore.

The film’s bold casting and emotional core have been widely praised, with many in the industry calling it a turning point for how newcomers are launched in Bollywood.

Mohit Suri’s persistence appears to have paid off. “I’m glad I stuck to my instincts,” he said. “Sometimes you have to fight for the story you want to tell.”

Shrishti Negi

