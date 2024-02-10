শনিবার , ১০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৭শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aditya Dhar Confirms The Immortal Ashwatthama Is Shelved; Dharmendra Changes Name 64 Years After Debut?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১০, ২০২৪ ২:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap february 9 2024 02 452400a2f1d75a68ce8d9fc8a7138ccb


Vicky Kaushal's film with Aditya Dhar is shelved. Dharmendra changed his name after 64 years of acting career?

Aditya Dhar confirmed that Vicky Kaushal’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama is shelved.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has finally revealed why his highly anticipated film, The Immortal Ashwatthama has been later shelved. Announced back in 2020, the film was supposed to star Vicky Kaushal in the lead. However, Dhar has now revealed that the mythological superhero actioner was “too big” for the Indian cinema and therefore, the team understood it was “impossible to make it” considering the budgeting constraints.

For More: Aditya Dhar Confirms Vicky Kaushal’s The Immortal Ashwatthama Is Shelved, Says ‘I Can’t Make It…’

Having made his acting debut in 1960, with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, we have known him as Dharmendra. However, with the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it has been revealed that our beloved Dharam ji has made a big change to his name. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres today, February 9, in cinemas. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The veteran actor plays the role of Shahid’s grandfather in the film. He is referred to as Dada in the film.

For More: Dharmendra Changes Name 64 Years After His Bollywood Debut? Here’s What His ‘New Name’ Is Now

Mona Singh is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She became a household name after the success of her popular television show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi. Recently, the actress opened up about her remuneration from the show and how she reacted after hearing the amount.

For More: Mona Singh Reveals She Used To Earn Rs 1.5 Lakh Per Month For Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi: ‘I Was Crying…’

Days after Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, he has again captured everyone’s attention. Munawar took to his Instagram story to share an image of himself holding a woman’s hand. He added a white heart and a rose emoji to the photo along with a romantic song. The image has gone viral online and people are speculating the identity of this mystery woman. Some are even saying that it is his ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi.

For More: Munawar Faruqui Drops Romantic Photo With Mystery Girl Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Fans Ask ‘Who Is She?’

Telugu stan Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, has opened up about his intimate scenes with his heroines. The star wife revealed that she was initially a bit uncomfortable with “certain scenes” Ram would perform with the heroines in films.

For More: Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reveals Being Uncomfortable With His Intimate Scenes: ‘There’s No One…’

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

