Aditya Dhar Confirms The Immortal Ashwatthama Is Shelved; Dharmendra Changes Name 64 Years After Debut?

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has finally revealed why his highly anticipated film, The Immortal Ashwatthama has been later shelved. Announced back in 2020, the film was supposed to star Vicky Kaushal in the lead. However, Dhar has now revealed that the mythological superhero actioner was “too big” for the Indian cinema and therefore, the team understood it was “impossible to make it” considering the budgeting constraints.

Having made his acting debut in 1960, with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, we have known him as Dharmendra. However, with the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it has been revealed that our beloved Dharam ji has made a big change to his name. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres today, February 9, in cinemas. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The veteran actor plays the role of Shahid’s grandfather in the film. He is referred to as Dada in the film.

Mona Singh is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She became a household name after the success of her popular television show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi. Recently, the actress opened up about her remuneration from the show and how she reacted after hearing the amount.

Days after Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, he has again captured everyone’s attention. Munawar took to his Instagram story to share an image of himself holding a woman’s hand. He added a white heart and a rose emoji to the photo along with a romantic song. The image has gone viral online and people are speculating the identity of this mystery woman. Some are even saying that it is his ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi.

Telugu stan Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, has opened up about his intimate scenes with his heroines. The star wife revealed that she was initially a bit uncomfortable with “certain scenes” Ram would perform with the heroines in films.

