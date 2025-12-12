Aditya Dhar Responds To Hrithik Roshan After He Questions Dhurandhar Politics: ‘Part 2 Is Coming’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 12, 2025, 22:37 IST

Hrithik Roshan praised Dhurandhar’s performances hours after questioning its politics, prompting a grateful response from director Aditya Dhar, who confirmed a sequel.

Hrithik Roshan shares another review of Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has responded after Hrithik Roshan shared a glowing second review of the film—one that arrived just hours after his first, more complex reaction in which he acknowledged disagreeing with the film’s politics. The shift caught the attention of fans, especially as Hrithik chose not to reference or clarify his earlier critique while praising the performances.

In his new review posted on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “Still can’t get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent.”

He went on to praise the ensemble cast: “#akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol what you did was phenomenal..what an ACT, brilliant!! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can’t wait for part 2!!!”

Deeply humbled by your love for #DHURANDHAR, @iHrithik Sir. Every actor and every department gave more than 100%, and your appreciation is a huge boost for the whole team.Thank you for celebrating their craft.Part 2 is coming… and we’ll try our best to live up to this…— Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) December 12, 2025

Hrithik’s admiration stood in stark contrast to his earlier review, shared on Wednesday evening. In that post, he wrote, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control… DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s cinema.” However, he also added, “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can’t ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema.”

Aditya Dhar Says Part 2 Is Coming

Responding warmly to Hrithik’s praise-filled second post, Aditya Dhar wrote, “Deeply humbled by your love for #DHURANDHAR, @iHrithik Sir. Every actor and every department gave more than 100%, and your appreciation is a huge boost for the whole team. Thank you for celebrating their craft. Part 2 is coming… and we’ll try our best to live up to this encouragement.”

Dhar’s acknowledgment not only addressed Hrithik’s support but also confirmed what fans were hoping for: a sequel is officially on the way.

Dhurandhar, written, directed and co-produced by Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film has already crossed the Rs 230-crore mark worldwide within five days of release, strengthening momentum for its upcoming second chapter.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 12, 2025, 22:37 IST

News movies bollywood Aditya Dhar Responds To Hrithik Roshan After He Questions Dhurandhar Politics: ‘Part 2 Is Coming’