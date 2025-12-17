Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar Makes This Box-Office Record In The World

Dhurandhar got off to a strong start at the global box office, earning around $17 million (approximately Rs 158 crore) in its opening weekend and signaling a promising run ahead thanks to solid audience turnout and positive word of mouth. The early haul suggested the film was poised for continued success across both domestic and international markets. (Image : IMDb)

In its second weekend, the Ranveer Singh starrer didn’t just maintain momentum, it surged ahead. The film posted higher earnings than in its first weekend, racking up one of the biggest second weekend hauls ever for a Hindi release. This remarkable performance helped it outshine several international contenders at the global box office, solidifying its place as one of 2025’s standout commercial successes. (Image : IMDb)

By the end of its opening week, the film had raked in a massive global gross of around Rs 319 crore, which included approximately $7.8 million from overseas markets, showcasing strong early international appeal. In its second weekend (Dec 12–14), the Ranveer Singh starrer added an impressive Rs 225 crore globally (roughly $25 million), including a solid $ 5.85 million from overseas, fuelling its continued box office dominance and record breaking run. (Image : IMDb)

Dhurandhar had amassed a global box office total of Rs 544 crore after 10 days, and it hasn’t slowed down since. The film has added another Rs 95 crore, bringing its worldwide haul to around Rs 639 crore (about $71 million), including roughly $16 million from overseas markets — a remarkable feat for the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller. (Image : IMDb)

In its second weekend, Dhurandhar added around $25 million to its global tally, a surge that propelled it to become the third-highest-grossing film worldwide for that weekend, trailing only Zootopia 2 and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, both of which earned over $30 million in the same period, according to Box Office Mojo rankings. (Image : IMDb)

Dhurandhar was able to out-earn Wicked: For Good, the beloved sequel that earned just over $13 million worldwide in the same time period. Dhurandhar also surpassed the weekend collections of other big films, including Predator: Badlands ($1.5 million), Now You See Me: Now You Don’t ($3 million), and Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution ($2.5 million). (Image : IMDb)