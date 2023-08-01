Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To Leaked Portugal Pics With Ananya Panday, ‘It’s Good Thing I’m Not…’

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in Portugal. Several photos of the rumoured lovebirds from their holiday surfaced on the internet. Now, Aditya Roy Kapur has finally opened up about “making headlines here” while holidaying in Portugal with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday.

“It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard,” Aditya told Hindustan Times. When asked about his Portugal trip, Aditya said, “I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week.”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted on a romantic movie date in Mumbai last week. The rumoured lovebirds chose Greta Gerwig’s Barbie over Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Aditya and Ananya arrived together for the movie date in the former’s car. In photos shared by paparazzi, Aditya was seen seated on the driver’s seat while Ananya was seated next to him. Aditya opted for a white shirt while Ananya channeled her inner Barbie.

Last year, Ananya and Aditya also attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together and even walked a ramp together for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added fuel to the fire. Ananya also made her way to attend the special screening of The Night Manager part 1 to show her support to him.