মঙ্গলবার , ১ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To Leaked Portugal Pics With Ananya Panday, ‘It’s Good Thing I’m Not…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১, ২০২৩ ৯:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
aanaya aditya


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 08:23 IST

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating.

Aditya Roy Kapur has opened up about his Portugal trip with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. The duo is said to be dating for a while.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in Portugal. Several photos of the rumoured lovebirds from their holiday surfaced on the internet. Now, Aditya Roy Kapur has finally opened up about “making headlines here” while holidaying in Portugal with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday.

“It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard,” Aditya told Hindustan Times. When asked about his Portugal trip, Aditya said, “I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week.”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted on a romantic movie date in Mumbai last week. The rumoured lovebirds chose Greta Gerwig’s Barbie over Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Aditya and Ananya arrived together for the movie date in the former’s car. In photos shared by paparazzi, Aditya was seen seated on the driver’s seat while Ananya was seated next to him. Aditya opted for a white shirt while Ananya channeled her inner Barbie.

Last year, Ananya and Aditya also attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together and even walked a ramp together for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added fuel to the fire. Ananya also made her way to attend the special screening of The Night Manager part 1 to show her support to him.

shrishti negi 1
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.cRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Bnp awamilig
চট্টগ্রামে বিএনপির সমাবেশে সংবাদকর্মীর ওপর হামলা
বাংলাদেশ
1690859492 photo
India vs West Indies: Watch – Dwayne Bravo welcomes Team India to Trinidad ahead of 3rd ODI | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Conjunctivitis Problem
উত্তরোত্তর বাড়ছে ‘আই ফ্লু’-র সংক্রমণ; কী কী সতর্কতা অবলম্বন করা আবশ্যক? – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aanaya aditya
Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To Leaked Portugal Pics With Ananya Panday, ‘It’s Good Thing I’m Not…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
alem ecom ecommerce ecommerce barta

ই-কমার্স মার্কেটপ্লেস কেনাকাটার যাত্রা শুরু

 wm duwritershub

ডিইউ রাইটার্স হাবে প্রশিক্ষণ দিলেন রফিক উল্লাহ রোমেল

 1 6

সানোফির ৫৫ শতাংশ শেয়ারের মালিক বেক্সিমকো ফার্মা – Corporate Sangbad

 received 390446042701580

এনজিও সংস্থা স্কাসের উদ্যোগে বিশ্ব মানসিক স্বাস্থ্য দিবস পালিত

 received 862711247931744

আনোয়ারায় দোকানপাট খোলা রাখায় নির্বাহী ম্যাজিস্ট্রেটের অভিযান, জরিমানা আদায়

 wm CTG Indian High Comission Program 07 03 2022 3

লতা-সন্ধ্যা-বাপ্পীর জন্য ‘এক সন্ধ্যা’

 received 482726900091144

গভীর সমুদ্রে এবং বাঁশখালীতে ৪৮ ঘন্টার রুদ্ধশ্বাস অভিযান শেষে বঙ্গোপসাগরে ১৬টি জেলে নৌকা ডাকাতির ঘটনায় সরাসরি জড়িত ১২ জন জলদস্যু গ্রেফতার

 priyanka chahar choudhary bigg boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Be Eliminated? Salman Khan Reacts

 sunny

Sunny Leone Teases Fans With First Glimpse of New Song Auntiyaan Dance Karengi, Leaves the Internet Excited

 wm Chattagram District Map Sarabangla

চট্টগ্রামের বিভিন্ন ফসলের ক্ষেত থেকে ৭৪ রোহিঙ্গা আটক