সোমবার , ২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৮ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones & Guy Pearce Steal The Show At ‘The Brutalist’ Premiere In Venice| N18G

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২, ২০২৪ ৯:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones & Guy Pearce Steal The Show At 'The Brutalist' Premiere In Venice| N18G

Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce joined their co-stars at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Brady Corbet’s highly anticipated film, ‘The Brutalist’. Co-written by Corbet and his wife, Norwegian filmmaker and actress Mona Fastvold, it took seven years to bring the film to life. Spanning 3.5 hours with an intermission, ‘The Brutalist’ has already captivated audiences with its powerful storytelling. Watch the video to get a sneak peek into the glitzy affair.



Source link

টাঙ্গাইলে ভিপি নূরের ওপর হামলার তিন বছর পর মামলা
US Open under fire for 'total mess' of late finishes |
Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones & Guy Pearce Steal The Show At 'The Brutalist' Premiere In Venice| N18G
টাঙ্গাইল জেলা আওয়ামী লীগের সভাপতি-সম্পাদকসহ ২৩০ জনের নামে মামলা
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
England's Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
