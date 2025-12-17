Aespa’s Winter Shares Cryptic Post Amid Jungkook Dating Rumours: ‘Even If I’m Not Always Perfect…’ | Korean News

Last Updated: December 17, 2025, 23:44 IST

aespa’s Winter sparked renewed support online after a heartfelt message to fans amid Jungkook dating rumours and intense scrutiny.

Neither Jungkook nor Winter has confirmed or denied the relationship.

Amid swirling dating rumours linking BTS’ Jungkook to aespa’s Winter, the narrative surrounding the K-pop idol appears to be shifting in a noticeable way. What initially began as intense scrutiny and online backlash has gradually softened, following a series of carefully worded messages from Winter that resonated deeply with fans and netizens alike.

In the days after the speculation surfaced, Winter found herself at the centre of harsh criticism. Her first Bubble message after the rumours went public was met with disappointment from some fans, while online commentary quickly escalated into widespread backlash. The atmosphere around the singer remained tense, with her words and actions being closely monitored as discussions spiralled across social media platforms.

The tone began to change when Winter addressed fans while speaking about aespa’s upcoming performance at the Melon Music Awards. Rather than confronting the rumours directly, she chose to focus on her commitment to the stage and the support she continues to receive from fans.

“I’ll prepare as well as you cheer for me and put on a really cool stage!” she wrote, setting a hopeful and forward-looking tone. She followed it up with a heartfelt note of appreciation, adding, “I never take your support for granted!!”

While the message made no direct reference to the controversy, many fans interpreted it as a quiet attempt to reframe the conversation around her dedication as an artist. The sincerity of her words appeared to strike a chord, particularly as she acknowledged the pressure that comes with expectations placed on public figures.

In a line that quickly became the focal point of online discussion, Winter shared, “Even if I’m not always perfect! I’ll keep trying.” The statement was widely seen as a moment of vulnerability, with fans reading it as a subtle reflection on the emotional weight of recent events.

Winter’s comments soon began trending on the Korean forum Pann, where posts discussing her message reportedly crossed 60,000 views. Netizens dissected her words, noting a visible shift in public sentiment—from criticism and suspicion to empathy and understanding. Comment sections that were once dominated by harsh remarks increasingly featured messages of encouragement and support, praising Winter for responding with grace rather than defensiveness.

As aespa prepares for its Melon Music Awards appearance, attention is gradually moving away from speculation and back to performance. For many fans, Winter’s brief yet honest message served as a reminder of why she continues to connect with audiences—not as a headline, but as an artist navigating pressure in real time.

Meanwhile, neither Jungkook’s agency HYBE nor Winter’s agency SM Entertainment has confirmed any relationship. However, SM Entertainment has issued a public warning, stating it will pursue both criminal and civil action against malicious, defamatory or sexually harassing posts related to the rumours, emphasising that there will be no leniency in protecting Winter’s privacy and reputation.

