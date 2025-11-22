After Deepak Chahar, Salman Khan Slams Kunickaa For Calling Malti ‘Lesbian’ On Bigg Boss 19 | Watch | Television News

Last Updated: November 22, 2025, 13:55 IST

On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schooled Kunickaa Sadanand for calling Malti Chahar a ‘lesbian’, and pointed out that she looked very ‘insensitive’ in certain matters.

While Salman Khan was not present during last Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, he is set to return tonight for the highly-anticipated weekend episode. He will be seen holding housemates accountable for their actions in the Bigg Boss house. During family week, Malti Chahar’s brother and cricketer Deepak Chahar called out Kunickaa Sadanand for calling his sister a ‘lesbian’ on national television during a conversation with Tanya Mittal. He said that the remark was inappropriate. Now, Salman Khan has also slammed Kunickaa’s remarks, stating that while her comment was very insensitive, the reason she has been giving behind making that comment is even worse.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 shows Salman Khan calling out Kunickaa, stating that she came across very insensitive while talking about Malti, and questioned wht she wants to get stuck in such situations. “Kunickaa, kuchh matters mein aap badi hi insensitive lagi. Malti ke bhai ne aapko saaf saaf bataya ki aapne jo Malti ke liye kaha, wo sabko bada hi galat laga. Aisi situation mein aapko phasna hi kyu hai? (Kunickaa, in some matters you came across as very insensitive. Malti’s brother clearly told you that what you said about Malti felt very wrong to everyone. Why do you even get yourself stuck in such situations?),” said Salman.

As Kunickaa begins explaining, Salman cuts her off and tells her, ‘Aap beech mein tokengi nahi, chup chaap sunengi. Aapke reasons na aapke comments se bhi zyada kharaab the. (You will not interrupt in between, you will listen quietly. Your reasons were even worse than your comments). I was going to show you the video).” However, Kunickaa requested him not to, and said, “Please save me the embarrassment.”

Deepak Chahar Calls Out Kunickaa For Her Comment On Malti

In last night’s episode, we saw Deepak Chahar and Malti sitting with other housemates around the dining table. That’s when Deepak called out Kunickaa for her comment about Malti on national TV. Malti was visibly upset when she found out about Kunickaa’s exact remark. Deepak told Kunickaa that Malti isn’t married, and when she makes such remarks about her, it can lead people to form a certain image of Malti in their minds. He further explained that while people today are open about their sexual preferences, no one has the right to label someone unless that person chooses to speak about their orientation themselves.

Kunickaa then apologized to Malti and Deepak adding that she isn’t homophobic and that her best friend is a lesbian. However, Malti clarified that she is not a lesbian and asked Kunickaa to stop repeating the word.

