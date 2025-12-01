After Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi Joins Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2: Report | Bollywood News

সোমবার, ০১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৩২ অপরাহ্ন
After Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi Joins Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2: Report

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
After Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi Joins Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2: Report


Last Updated:

After Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi has reportedly joined Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. The sequel is currently filming, and her addition is expected to bring more depth to the story.

Shabana Azmi has joined Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2

Shabana Azmi has joined Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2: Report

Emraan Hashmi, who was recently seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is now keeping the audience excited as he recently announced the sequel to his cult classic film Awarapan. The actor started filming for the film in September 2025, and now reports have it that veteran actress Shabana Azmi has joined the cast.

As per a source who spoke to Bollywood Hungama, “Shabana Azmi has come on board for Awarapan 2. The role is apt for her, and she was more than happy to bag the coveted part. It’s an interesting and powerful creative decision by producer Vishesh Bhatt that significantly intensifies the film’s emotional core and conflict. Interestingly, this marks Shabana Azmi’s first-ever collaboration with Vishesh Films.”

“Also, Awarapan 2 marks her first on-screen pairing with Emraan Hashmi, creating a new and formidable dramatic tension that audiences have never seen before. Moreover, the casting is in sync with the trademark Bhatt storytelling ethos, anchored in strong performances, morally complex characters, and emotionally charged drama,” the source further continued.

While the makers are ensuring that every detail about Azmi’s character remains a secret, the source shared, “The makers are expected to officially reveal it in a few weeks. Nevertheless, with Shabana ji’s entry, Awarapan 2 now boasts a unique star combination, Emraan Hashmi, Shabana Azmi, and Disha Patani, with more cast additions also expected to surprise audiences.”

Awarapan 2 Announcement

On his birthday, Emraan Hashmi announced the sequel to his 2007 much-loved romance drama. The clip features Emraan’s iconic character from the film, standing on a boat and looking at the sun setting behind the city’s skyline. Emraan is also seen setting a bird free from a cage while he narrates, “Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri manzil hai (To die for someone else’s life is my destiny).” “Awarapan 2, The journey continues,” reads the text at the end of the teaser. The song Tera Mera Rishta from the 2007 film plays in the background. The actor shared the teaser and announced that the sequel will release in theatres in 2026. “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. #Awarapan2,” read the caption.

First Published:

December 01, 2025, 15:27 IST

News movies bollywood After Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi Joins Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2: Report
