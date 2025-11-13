After Kajol’s ‘Expiry Date’ Remark, Ajay Devgn Says Modern Love Has Become ‘Casual’: ‘People Don’t Feel It…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 13, 2025, 20:08 IST

Kajol says marriages should have an expiry date, while Ajay Devgn reflects that modern love has lost depth. The couple’s candid views spark debate on today’s relationships.

Kajol recently sparked debate by saying marriages should have an expiry date and renewal option. Soon after, Ajay Devgn reflected on how modern love has “lost its meaning” and become too casual.

Kajol’s recent remark about marriages needing an expiry date and a renewal option has sparked considerable discussion online. Now, her husband Ajay Devgn has added his own perspective, sharing candid thoughts on how modern relationships — and the very meaning of love — have evolved over time.

Kajol Says Marriage Should Have an Expiry Date

Kajol made the now-viral statement during the This or That segment on Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol, where she appeared alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon. When Twinkle Khanna posed the question, “Should marriage have an expiry date and a renewal option?”, Kajol immediately stepped into the green zone, indicating her agreement.

Vicky, Kriti, and Twinkle disagreed, but Kajol stood by her stance and elaborated, saying, “I definitely think so. What guarantees that you’ll marry the right person at the right time? A renewal option would make sense, and if there’s an expiry date, no one has to suffer for too long.”

Her remark has since ignited a wave of debate around marriage, compatibility, and modern expectations from long-term relationships.

Ajay Devgn Says “Love Has Lost Its Depth”

Around the same time, Ajay Devgn spoke about relationships in a separate conversation on BookMyShow’s YouTube channel, where he appeared with R Madhavan to promote De De Pyaar De 2. He reflected on how the emotional vocabulary of love has changed across generations.

“From what I see, it has become more casual than it was,” Ajay said. “The word ‘love’ has been used so much unnecessarily that it has lost its meaning. In our generation, saying ‘I love you’ was a big deal. Now people don’t understand the depth of that word — it’s overused.”

Madhavan echoed Ajay’s sentiment, recalling how people once thought carefully before signing off even a simple message with “love.” Ajay added that today, “Every message has a heart emoji or ends with ‘love’,” suggesting that the expression has become more habitual than heartfelt.

A Look at Kajol and Ajay’s Enduring Relationship

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have one of Bollywood’s most steady, low-key, and enduring partnerships. Their love story began on the sets of Hulchul in 1995. What started as an unusual friendship—Kajol has often said she found Ajay “reserved” and “annoying” at first—slowly deepened into a relationship marked by trust and quiet understanding.

After nearly four years of dating, the couple married on February 24, 1999, in a private ceremony held away from media glare. Over more than two decades, they have built a life together while maintaining successful careers. They are parents to Nysa and Yug, and often speak about balancing work, family, and personal space.

Despite their differing takes on marriage and modern love, Kajol and Ajay remain an example of a partnership rooted in comfort, honesty, and respect — one that evolves even as the world around them changes.

