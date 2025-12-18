After Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour To Skip Stranger Things Finale Event Amid Controversy | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 02:02 IST

David Harbour will not attend Stranger Things finale event amid reports of erratic behaviour and a recent incident at a California gastropub.

David Harbour’s Old Remarks About Milli Bobby Brown Resurface Amid Controversy

David Harbour, best known for his role as Chief Hopper in Stranger Things, will not attend the highly anticipated Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration at the Paley Center in New York City on Thursday, December 18. The actor, 50, was originally expected on the red carpet and for the screening and conversation event but has since been removed from the official attendee list.

Harbour Cites Scheduling Conflict, Absences Amid Reports

A Paley Center spokesperson confirmed that Harbour will be “not present due to a scheduling conflict.” The news comes shortly after reports of erratic behaviour surfaced, raising questions about the actor’s current state. Fellow series star Millie Bobby Brown will also be absent due to a recent injury, while Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Maya Hawke are slated to attend.

According to TMZ, Harbour was involved in an incident at a gastropub in Encinitas, California, over the weekend. Footage reportedly shows Harbour leaving the bar with a man’s hat and telling the patron to “f—— get me,” prompting a confrontation. No physical altercation occurred, and the hat was eventually returned. Harbour was also spotted at a Barnes & Noble in Escondido, California, on the same day.

Mental Health Concerns Highlighted

Adding to the context, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding a separate incident on Saturday involving an “adult male who was experiencing a mental health crisis” at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in Santee, California. The individual, who reportedly had no injuries to staff or deputies, was evaluated by a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) clinician and placed on a 72-hour hold under California’s 5150 Welfare & Institutions Code for mental health treatment. Privacy laws prevented the Sheriff’s Office from disclosing further details, leaving room for speculation about any connection to Harbour.

While Harbour’s absence from the finale event is officially attributed to scheduling conflicts, the timing of these incidents has sparked media attention and fan concern. As Stranger Things concludes its run, fans are keenly watching for updates on Harbour’s wellbeing and future public appearances.

First Published: December 19, 2025, 02:02 IST