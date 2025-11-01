‘After Our Last Film…’: Aanand L Rai On Collaborating With Dhanush For Tere Ishk Mein | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 01, 2025, 17:30 IST

Aanand L Rai opens up about reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein, calling it an emotional continuation of their creative bond that began with Raanjhanaa.

Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are collaborating yet again, years after giving the cult classic Raanjhanaa. Tere Ishk Mein marks the return of a creative duo whose chemistry thrives on intensity and truth. Now, as the film inches towards its release, Rai has opened up about the film and his second collaboration with none other than Dhanush.

Director Aanand L Rai shares, “After our last film, there were emotions we never fully let go of. Dhanush and I kept revisiting that space — what happens to love when innocence fades, when time changes people. Tere Ishk Mein grew from that unfinished thought.”

For Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein isn’t just another love story — it’s a reflection of where he and his characters stand today: older, scarred, and still searching.

At its core, Tere Ishk Mein explores the kind of love that refuses to stay neat or defined. It’s about people who love deeply and lose completely — and how that loss shapes who they become. The teaser hints at a film drenched in emotion, the kind that lingers long after the credits roll.

In July, the shoot was completed. Taking to his Instagram stories, Aanand L. Rai shared a team photo showing everyone enjoying the party. In January, the makers of the film released a teaser showcasing Kriti in an enigmatic avatar, perfectly embodying the depth, intensity, and complexities of her character. The hauntingly beautiful score promises an unforgettable musical odyssey. Previously, Rai revealed that Tere Ishk Mein shares thematic roots with his 2013 masterpiece Raanjhanaa. “It is from the world of Raanjhanaa, but it’s an expansion rather than an extension. It enhances the emotional depth with a new narrative,” he explained.

About the film

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present Tere Ishk Mein, produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on 28th November 2025.

