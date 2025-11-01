শনিবার, ০১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৩২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘After Our Last Film…’: Aanand L Rai On Collaborating With Dhanush For Tere Ishk Mein | Bollywood News Women’s World Cup Final | ‘Come on, India, let’s do this’: Indian men’s cricketers’ messages fire up Harmanpreet Kaur’s team | Cricket News রাষ্ট কাঠামো ৩১দফা কর্মসূচি বাস্তবায়নে নৌপথে এক বর্ণাঢ্য শোভাযাত্রা ও গণসংযোগে Demi Lovato Is Already Planning For Kids With Jutes: ‘I Am Not Getting Any Younger’ | Hollywood News Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Turns 1, Anees Bazmee Says ‘Shukriya For All The Love’ | Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan calls John Cena a ‘rock star’; WWE legend’s heartfelt reply wins hearts | WWE News আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত ‘দুর্বল শাসনব্যবস্থাই বাংলাদেশ-নেপাল-শ্রীলঙ্কায় সরকার পতনের কারণ’ Asia Cup trophy row takes ugly twist: ‘We have approached ACC…,’ says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia | Cricket News Bigg Boss 19: Komal Pandey Slams Tanya Mittal For Body Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, Calls Her ‘Ultimate Pick-Me’ | Television News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘After Our Last Film…’: Aanand L Rai On Collaborating With Dhanush For Tere Ishk Mein | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
‘After Our Last Film…’: Aanand L Rai On Collaborating With Dhanush For Tere Ishk Mein | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Aanand L Rai opens up about reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein, calling it an emotional continuation of their creative bond that began with Raanjhanaa.

font
Aanand L. Rai opens up about reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein.

Aanand L. Rai opens up about reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein.

Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are collaborating yet again, years after giving the cult classic Raanjhanaa. Tere Ishk Mein marks the return of a creative duo whose chemistry thrives on intensity and truth. Now, as the film inches towards its release, Rai has opened up about the film and his second collaboration with none other than Dhanush.

Director Aanand L Rai shares, “After our last film, there were emotions we never fully let go of. Dhanush and I kept revisiting that space — what happens to love when innocence fades, when time changes people. Tere Ishk Mein grew from that unfinished thought.”

For Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein isn’t just another love story — it’s a reflection of where he and his characters stand today: older, scarred, and still searching.

At its core, Tere Ishk Mein explores the kind of love that refuses to stay neat or defined. It’s about people who love deeply and lose completely — and how that loss shapes who they become. The teaser hints at a film drenched in emotion, the kind that lingers long after the credits roll.

Kriti Sanon, Dhanush Cut Cake at Tere Ishk Mein Wrap-Up Party

In July, the shoot was completed. Taking to his Instagram stories, Aanand L. Rai shared a team photo showing everyone enjoying the party. In January, the makers of the film released a teaser showcasing Kriti in an enigmatic avatar, perfectly embodying the depth, intensity, and complexities of her character. The hauntingly beautiful score promises an unforgettable musical odyssey. Previously, Rai revealed that Tere Ishk Mein shares thematic roots with his 2013 masterpiece Raanjhanaa. “It is from the world of Raanjhanaa, but it’s an expansion rather than an extension. It enhances the emotional depth with a new narrative,” he explained.

About the film

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present Tere Ishk Mein, produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on 28th November 2025.

First Published:

November 01, 2025, 17:30 IST

News movies bollywood ‘After Our Last Film…’: Aanand L Rai On Collaborating With Dhanush For Tere Ishk Mein
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
রাষ্ট কাঠামো ৩১দফা কর্মসূচি বাস্তবায়নে নৌপথে এক বর্ণাঢ্য শোভাযাত্রা ও গণসংযোগে

রাষ্ট কাঠামো ৩১দফা কর্মসূচি বাস্তবায়নে নৌপথে এক বর্ণাঢ্য শোভাযাত্রা ও গণসংযোগে

Demi Lovato Is Already Planning For Kids With Jutes: ‘I Am Not Getting Any Younger’ | Hollywood News

Demi Lovato Is Already Planning For Kids With Jutes: ‘I Am Not Getting Any Younger’ | Hollywood News

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Turns 1, Anees Bazmee Says ‘Shukriya For All The Love’ | Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Turns 1, Anees Bazmee Says ‘Shukriya For All The Love’ | Bollywood News

আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত

আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত

‘দুর্বল শাসনব্যবস্থাই বাংলাদেশ-নেপাল-শ্রীলঙ্কায় সরকার পতনের কারণ’

‘দুর্বল শাসনব্যবস্থাই বাংলাদেশ-নেপাল-শ্রীলঙ্কায় সরকার পতনের কারণ’

Bigg Boss 19: Komal Pandey Slams Tanya Mittal For Body Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, Calls Her ‘Ultimate Pick-Me’ | Television News

Bigg Boss 19: Komal Pandey Slams Tanya Mittal For Body Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, Calls Her ‘Ultimate Pick-Me’ | Television News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST