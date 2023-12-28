 Buy cheap website traffic
After Raveena, Farah Khan Likes Post Criticising Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda In The Archies?

farah 1 2023 12 3817c8b858d60897103d0dbd34daec26


Farah did not attend the film's premiere.

Farah Khan has liked a review mocking Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in The Archies.

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies was recently released on Netflix and marked the acting debuts of three star kids – Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. As such, expectations from the film were quite high. While some lauded their acting prowess, the actors’ performances failed to impress a section of the audience and seems like this also includes Farah Khan.

According to multiple reports, Farah Khan liked a post on social media which was not in the favour of the young debutants. The post was a film review mocking their acting ability in the film. Interestingly, Farah also did not attend the star-studded premiere of the film, despite her close friendships in the industry, especially with Shah Rukh Khan.

This comes days after Raveena Tandon ‘accidentally’ liked a post on Instagram trolling Khushi and Agastya. Her social media activity came to everyone’s notice and soon, the news of her liking a post criticising the star kids went viral. Raveena later issued an apology to The Archies’ team. She said she wasn’t aware of her social media activity and apologised to everyone.

“Touch buttons and social media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion. The like was made in error and something that I was not even aware of that had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and hurt it may have caused,” Raveena wrote in her note on social media.

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies was released on Netflix on December 7. The Archies is an Indian adaptation of the American comic book series centred in the fictional town of Riverdale. It brings the characters of Archie, Veronica, Betty, Reggie, Dilton, Jughead, and Ethel to life in a 1960s hill town. The film also marks the debuts of Vedang Raina, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. It also features Mihir Ahuja.

