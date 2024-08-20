After Stree 2 Success, Shraddha Kapoor to Star in Hrithik Roshan Starrer Krrish 4? Here’s the Truth

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recent horror-comedy, Stree 2. However, rumours have been swirling about her next big project. Earlier this week, reports suggested that Kapoor was in talks to join Hrithik Roshan’s much-anticipated Krrish 4. However, fresh updates reveal that these reports were unfounded, and the film’s casting process hasn’t even begun.

A source close to the project spoke to Bollywood Hungama, stating, “Krrish 4 is India’s most ambitious superhero film in the making, and the pre-production work for the film is on in full force. The creative team is currently adding final touches to the script. All casting rumors surrounding the film are untrue. We haven’t even begun the casting process yet.”

This statement quashes the buzz around Shraddha Kapoor’s involvement in the film and clarifies that the project is still in its early stages.

The Krrish series, which began with Koi Mil Gaya in 2003, has become one of India’s most iconic superhero franchises. The first film revolved around a developmentally delayed man, played by Hrithik Roshan, who gains superpowers after befriending an alien. It also starred Preity Zinta and Rekha in crucial roles. The sequel, Krrish, released in 2006, followed the story of this man’s son, who inherits his father’s superpowers and becomes a superhero in his own right.

Priyanka Chopra replaced Preity Zinta in Krrish, and she reprised her role in Krrish 3, which was released in 2013. This third installment also featured Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist. All three films were massive successes, leading to heightened anticipation for a fourth installment, especially after a decade-long wait.

Earlier this year, a source told Mid-Day, “Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and he want to deliver a story that will exceed expectations.”

As Krrish 4 continues its journey through pre-production, fans can only wait in anticipation for more official announcements.