After The Mehta Boys, Boman Irani Wants To Direct This Legend | Bollywood News

“There are so many fine actors I want to work with. Directing Mr Bachchan would really be an experience for posterity,” Boman Irani said in a new interview.

Veteran actor Boman Irani stepped into a brand-new creative chapter this year, making his directorial debut at the age of 65 with The Mehta Boys. The series beautifully explores the emotional connection and evolving relationship between a father and his son.

Directed by Irani himself, the show also features him in a key role alongside Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry and Puja Sarup. The project premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025, earning applause for its sincerity and warmth.

Boman Irani Reveals He Has Already Begun Work on His Next Film

As Boman Irani prepares to celebrate his birthday tomorrow, he spoke to Hindustan Times about what lies ahead for him as a filmmaker. Sharing insights into his creative plans, he revealed that he has already started developing his next directorial venture.

He explained his approach to choosing projects. “I’ve made a conscious decision after directing a family drama, I’m going to pick a completely different genre. Just because people liked the first one, I don’t think I can stick to the same genre. I want to enjoy different worlds of cinema.”

A Father–Son Milestone: Kayoze Irani Also Debuts As Director

In an interesting parallel, 2025 also marked the directorial debut of Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze Irani. His film Sarzameen, starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan, added another creative milestone to the Irani family.

Reflecting on their conversations about stepping into direction, Boman candidly shared, “Life was never meant to be a bed of roses you can’t avoid the hardships. Making a movie is not easy. From the time you start writing to finding someone to put in the money, casting is another game altogether, then there’s budgeting. You put your heart and soul into it but you also got to accept everybody is not going to love what you do.”

Boman Irani’s Wishlist of Actors He Hopes to Direct

When asked which actors he dreams of directing, the seasoned performer admitted, “There are so many fine actors I want to work with. I name three and another three will feel bad. Directing Mr Bachchan would really be an experience for posterity, just having the gall to tell him this is the scene and that is how it goes.”

Alongside direction, Irani also expressed how fulfilling he finds his role as a mentor, especially through his training initiative for aspiring writers within the film fraternity.

While directing Amitabh Bachchan remains on his professional wishlist, Boman Irani has already shared the screen with the megastar. Their most recent collaboration was Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, in which they appeared along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

