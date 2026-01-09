After Toxic Teaser Backlash, Director Geetu Mohandas Responds: ‘Chilling While People Figure Out…’ | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 20:00 IST

Geetu Mohandas responds to criticism following Yash’s Toxic teaser release with a sharp social media message. Toxic releases on March 19, 2026.

After the release of Yash’s Toxic teaser, director Geetu Mohandas addressed the online criticism with a pointed social media post, making it clear she remains unfazed by the debate surrounding the film.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Holi, Ugadi, and Eid. As anticipation builds, the makers recently unveiled the introduction video of Yash’s character, Raya. While the glimpse amplified curiosity around the film, it also triggered mixed reactions across social media platforms.

Geetu Mohandas Responds To Criticism With A Sharp Message

Amid the chatter surrounding the glimpse, director Geetu Mohandas responded to the criticism with a pointed social media post shared jointly with actor and collaborator Rima Kallingal. The post made it clear that the filmmaker remains unfazed by the noise surrounding the film’s themes.

The message read, “Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc etc.” The statement was widely interpreted as a response to the scrutiny surrounding the film’s narrative choices and visual language.

Why The Toxic Glimpse Drew Attention

The recently released glimpse introduced Yash as Raya and featured intense, provocative imagery that quickly became the subject of online debate. Much of the discussion stemmed from the perceived thematic continuity with Geetu Mohandas’ earlier public statements made during past press interactions, prompting viewers to read deeper into the film’s intent.

Female Leads Introduced Before Yash’s Entry

Prior to unveiling Yash’s character, the makers had released the first looks of the film’s principal female characters. These include Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa, and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, setting the tone for an ensemble-driven narrative.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups

Toxic is a period action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Alongside Yash and the leading ladies, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and others in key roles.

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film is planned for release in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. The music and background score are composed by Ravi Basrur, while select action sequences have been choreographed by John Wick action director JJ Perry, with additional action design by the Anbariv duo.

What’s Next For Yash

Beyond Toxic, Yash is also set to portray Raavana in the upcoming Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, marking another high-profile addition to his upcoming slate.

With its bold themes, global scale, and uncompromising tone, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues to position itself as one of the most talked-about films leading into 2026.

First Published: January 09, 2026, 20:00 IST

