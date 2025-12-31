Agastya Nanda Or Jaideep Ahlawat – Who Received The Highest Paycheck?

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is based on the life of Paramvir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The film title refers to the age the soldier laid down his life for the country.

Agastya Nanda: The actor will be seen playing the lead character of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal in the film. According to reports, he was paid Rs 70 lakh for his role in the war drama. (File Photo)

Jaideep Ahlawat: He will be seen essaying an important role in the film. Reportedly, he charged Rs 50 lakh for the biopic. (Image: Instagram)

Dharmendra: The late Hindi cinema legend, Dharmendra was paid Rs 20 lakh for his role. (Image: Instagram)

Simar Bhatia: Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ikkis. She received Rs 5 lakh for the film. (Image: Instagram)

The film will be Dharmendra’s last screen appearance. He passed away on November 24, 2025. (Image: Instagram)

kkis was scheduled to release on December 25, 2025, however, the makers pushed the released date due to ‘Dhurandhar’ fever at the box office.