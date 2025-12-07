Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara Tops India’s Most-Searched Films On Google In 2025 | Full List | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 07, 2025, 11:47 IST

Google 2025 search trends crown Saiyaara as the most-searched film, with Coolie, War 2 and Sanam Teri Kasam close behind.

Google 2025: Saiyaara Tops India’s Most-Searched Films.

2025’s biggest movie buzz wasn’t just at the box office but played out online. When we look at what people searched for most on Google this year, the trends reveal more than hits and misses. They shine a spotlight on surprise stars, loyal fan comebacks and films that stirred conversations long after release. Google’s newly released Year in Search 2025 list paints a vivid picture of the cinematic moments that fired up global curiosity. The top films combine breakout sensations with franchise power and revived cult favourites — each for a very different reason.

Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara — The Unexpected Breakout

At No. 1 position sits Saiyaara, the romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri. What made it rule the search charts? A perfect storm of fresh faces, soaring music and chatter around Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as a fresh on-screen pair. For many viewers, Saiyaara wasn’t just another release — it became a cultural moment that turned both lead actors into overnight talking points.

Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty’s Mythic Prequel

Coming in second is the much-awaited prequel from Rishab Shetty, set in the mythic world fans first fell for in 2022. The film’s dark folklore vibes, dramatic promos and the promise of a deep, layered backstory kept interest high. For many viewers, the search wasn’t about release dates — it was about digging into the world-building that made the original into a phenomenon.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie — Nostalgia Meets Mass Appeal

Coolie lands at No. 3, showing the sheer power of star presence. Rajinikanth’s return, combined with Anirudh Ravichander’s foot-thumping music and the film’s larger-than-life style, resonated with fans old and new. Even after the initial wave, online chatter didn’t die — talk of a possible Coolie 2 kept it alive for months.

War 2: Jr NTR’s big, Bollywood Debut

The action film War 2 drew huge searches, despite underwhelming box office returns. The hype centred on Jr NTR’s big, Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani — a casting that stirred immense curiosity. Ultimately, even if ticket sales didn’t match the buzz, online searches proved the film remained the talk of social media and fan forums.

Sanam Teri Kasam — A Romantic Revival

One of 2025’s most surprising entries: the 2016 romantic film Sanam Teri Kasam. Its re-release pulled off a rare comeback, raking in Rs 31.9 crore in just 12 days. Nostalgia played a huge role — old fans jumped back in, curious viewers explored the film for the first time, and talk of a possible sequel or new generation spin-off dominated search trends.

Other titles rounding out the top 10 are Marco, Housefull 5, Game Changer, Mrs., and Mahavatar Narsimha.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 07, 2025, 11:47 IST